As part of Columbus School District's ongoing commitment to improve student achievement, teachers have been busy this summer extending their professional learning in best practices in literacy and math.
Columbus Intermediate School Grade 4 teacher Suzy Zahn said, "the summer literacy and math trainings should have a positive impact on student learning. We were provided a framework and strategies which will enable us to deliver instruction targeting the specific needs of our learners. This should improve student engagement, create a positive classroom culture for learning, and lead to student success."
Through July 9-10, K-12 teachers of math learned about teaching through a workshop approach, similar in principle to how literacy is taught. Emphasis was also placed on gaining better understanding to teach math in a structure that engages students in higher order thinking, collaboration and improves rigor of the mathematical practices.
“We learned and practiced instructional procedures that encourage collaboration and promote variety in the learning process. By implementing these methods into the classroom, student engagement will maximize, and the fun meter will go way up!” said Scott Duffy, Columbus High School mathematics teacher.
On July 16, K-8 teachers participated in a one-day summer workshop designed around topics in literacy that teachers requested to learn about. Sessions included everything from phonics to working with small groups to leading student book clubs.
Grades 7 and 8 Columbus Middle School English Language Arts teacher Abby Lewis said, "at our recent literacy training I was able to attend some sessions on meeting with students during class work time to fully support them. Conferring one-on-one or in small groups with students is my best way to see how a student is doing and how I can best support them in learning! Getting some new tips and strategies that I can use during this time is going to be so useful in helping my students be the best readers and writers they can be."
The district will also support new hires with additional learning opportunities in literacy and math specific to their needs later in the summer.
