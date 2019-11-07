FFA activities - this week: National FFA Convention, Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Columbus FFA sent 10 members to the National FFA Convention last week. The chapter was recognized as one of the top chapters in the country Oct. 31. Garret Baerwolf and Amanda Dunbar were on stage and received the chapter’s plaque spur and recognition for their 3-Star Gold ranking. This was based on last year’s National Chapter Award, which was completed by Garret Baerwolf, Amanda Dunbar, Steven Taylor, Emma Paulson, Abbygail Hayes, and Colby Miller. The application is based on the 2018-2019 officer team’s program of activities and the goals they had set for the year. This is the first year the Columbus FFA Chapter has received a 3-Star Gold rating since the Ag Ed program was reinstated in 2016. The Columbus FFA members enjoyed their week-long trip including tours of the Fair Oaks Dairy Operation, an Elk Farm, and a Feline Cat Rescue facility. The students also attended the Career Expo and Convention Sessions hosted by the National FFA. The week also included entertainment for the group including an Old Dominion concert and a Dueling Piano Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. The week was packed full of activities and events for the Columbus FFA Members.
Upcoming events
212/360 Conference: Nov. 15-16 – Eight Columbus FFA members signed up to attend this conference. They will attend workshops focusing on developing leadership skills, personal growth and team building. The 212 conference will be attended by ninth and tenth grade members and the 360 conference is designed for juniors and seniors. This is a great opportunity for FFA members to make new friends from other FFA chapters around the state.
SAE- The students worked on their eighth week of their career research. This week the 9-12 grade students learned about dealing with conflict. They participated in group activities focused on defining conflict and evaluating the pros and cons of conflict. The students learned that conflict does not have to be scary and it can even be beneficial in the world of work. The students shared common problems they see in the school and community to analyze what is real problems and areas of conflict they encounter each day.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students researched an aquaculture crop and created a presentation to share in class. They also looked at boat safety regulations.
Animal Science: Last week the students spent time studying animal scientific names, external anatomy, skeletal systems and the muscular system. The students created projects to assist them in learning the names and terms associated with animal anatomy.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth graders shared their tree reports and then worked the rest of the week learning about wildlife. Each student selected a wildlife animal to create a wildlife card similar to the ones made by the Wisconsin DNR. They also practiced their animal classification and learned about food chains and food webs.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade students learned about pets this week. Each student researched one pet and learned about the origin, breed characteristics and the pros and cons of their pet. The students also learned how to evaluate a pet food nutrition label and calculated how much it costs to own a pet.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students learned about plants this week. They worked on plant anatomy from the roots to the flowers. The students also learned about the four main groups of plants helping them understand the differences in plant structure and anatomy.
