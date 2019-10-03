Columbus City Council has addressed a street issue that has become a nuisance for drivers, especially those with large trucks.
On Oct. 1, the Council approved placing a dead-end sign at the corner of Robbins Road and Commercial Drive near Capitol Bee Supply. At the Sept. 17 Committee of the Whole meeting, owners of the supply store expressed concern over mostly semi-trucks and large campers driving down Robbins Road, discovering there is no outlet, then having to backup and turn onto private property to move on.
The city also plans to install a truck-thru sign on Commercial Drive, notifying drivers to proceed through Commercial to reach a connecting roadway. Mayor Mike Thom said the city could look into placing an arrow sign there as well, pointing drivers to the right through street.
Thom said Columbus Department of Public Works will work with owners of Capital Bee Supply to determine an exact location for the signs.
Change in district representation?
Council Member Ed Johnson proposed an interesting change to city council makeup.
Johnson believes the city should consider using an at-large representation format during some elections. Currently, candidates must run to fill a seat in the district they reside in. Columbus has three districts with two council members filling each district seat.
“The idea would be to get more people to run for open seats,” Johnson said.
Johnson said other municipalities and school boards use an at-large format, including the Port Washington School Board. Johnson previously served on Port Washington’s city council. More locally, Jefferson uses an at-large process, according to Thom. Jefferson, however, has eight council seats, while Columbus has six.
“They used it as a hybrid and now they’re a full at-large body,” Thom said. “I talked to their mayor about it and he said they’ve had no issues with it.”
With the current aldermanic format, Johnson fears that no one will run for an open seat in coming elections. In the past couple elections, Columbus has struggled to fill some seats, along with committee, boards and commission appointments. Johnson said the elections could be staggered whereas one year could include district voting and the following election could be at-large.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we do it, it should be either all-in or all-out,” Council Member Ian Gray said. “I don’t favor splitting them up.”
Council Member Trina Reid would rather keep the current district format.
“I like having the home districts,” she said, “the localized representation.”
Council Member Katie Ryan said having district representation is beneficial. Ryan said issues can differ in parts of the city and it’s important for council members to address them in their district.
If the city decides to change the representation format, it would have to finalize it by December before the candidate deadline to file papers. Thom said Columbus would also have to approve a charter ordinance to make the change.
Holiday Train date set
Thom was notified by Canadian Pacific Railroad the Holiday Train will make its annual stop in Columbus Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Thom said the exact time the train rolls in is yet to be determined. The Council is scheduled to meet that evening but may have to reschedule to welcome the train. Columbus residents look forward to the Holiday Train concert every year. Donations the day of the event go to local food pantries.
Thom said Clerk Pat Goebel is looking for election workers for the 2020 elections. If interested, send email to Goebel at pgoebel@columbuswi.us.
City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden said an information meeting regarding Hibbard Street reconstruction is tentatively scheduled Oct. 16. He said it will be one of three meetings planned for the 2020 street work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)