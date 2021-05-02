Columbus to celebrate Redbud Days on Saturday

COLUMBUS — Columbus will be celebrating its favorite tree for Redbud Days Saturday.
"We are excited to be hosting our first community event of 2021,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Paula Steiner said. “We are a community that is coming back strong, after the pandemic. We appreciate everyone's support and look forward to seeing you at the event.”
The day will feature music by Red Habits, a Redbud Prince and Princess contest, classic car show by Badger Antique Motor Club, a Redbud tree giveaway, vendors including a Redbud Days beer sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Cercis Brewing Company. Steiner said citywide garage sales will also be happening throughout the community. For more information visit the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce website.
The 2020 Redbud Days was cancelled due to COVID-19. Steiner said that the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is taking appropriate precautions for those who are attending.
“All vendors and Redbud Days volunteers will be wearing masks,” Steiner said. “Those attending are asked to wear masks at and adhere to social distancing guidelines. All Redbud Prince and Princess Contestants and guests are required to wear a mask. Only two guests per contestant will be allowed. While food and drink will be offered, social distancing and masking guidelines will remain in place for the duration of the festival.”
The annual festival features the Columbus strain of the Redbud tree. The festival is planned each year to coincide with the blooming of the trees, however Mother Nature is the deciding factor on whether or not the trees will be in bloom. The trees line Dickason Boulevard in Columbus. This year the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is giving away Redbud trees to five people. To enter, visit participating Chamber member businesses. Names will be drawn on May 11.