Columbus to celebrate Redbud Days on Saturday

COLUMBUS — Columbus will be celebrating its favorite tree for Redbud Days Saturday.

"We are excited to be hosting our first community event of 2021,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Paula Steiner said. “We are a community that is coming back strong, after the pandemic. We appreciate everyone's support and look forward to seeing you at the event.”

The day will feature music by Red Habits, a Redbud Prince and Princess contest, classic car show by Badger Antique Motor Club, a Redbud tree giveaway, vendors including a Redbud Days beer sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Cercis Brewing Company. Steiner said citywide garage sales will also be happening throughout the community. For more information visit the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce website.

The 2020 Redbud Days was cancelled due to COVID-19. Steiner said that the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is taking appropriate precautions for those who are attending.