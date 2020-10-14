Columbus to discuss second COVID-19 emergency order

The Columbus Common Council is set to receive a second COVID-19 emergency order as cases spike in Dodge and Columbia counties.

The council’s committee of the whole gave the go-ahead for city staff to draft a second emergency order. The first was passed in March and expired in May after 60 days. The first order broadly allowed for the city to allocate resources to ensure continuation of services and provide whatever necessary for the health and safety of residents.

A second order would provide flexibility in responding to local and regional changes in the threat level, request funding and assistance if the city’s resources are not sufficient and make temporary operational changes if necessary. The idea is for a quick decision related to the coronavirus to be made executively if and until the council cannot convene in a timely manner. The committee’s consensus was to make City Administrator Kyle Ellefson the point person, with a succession plan of other officials like the mayor if needed.

The committee also discussed taking a look at city operations and activities in light of the ongoing pandemic. Some concerns are people going in and out of city hall with staff still working in the building, especially to vote, and having large events at city-owned venues.