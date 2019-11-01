The Columbus United Fund is in full swing and needs community support Why should you give a donation to the Columbus United Fund? Many people might wonder this and the answer is simple. As our slogan says “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” that is exactly what your donation is doing. Columbus Club House, Columbus Preschool, Columbus Brownies, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Blessings in a Backpack all receive financial support from the Columbus United Fund which supports the children in our community. American Red Cross, Energy Services, Salvation Army, and Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry all receive financial support that supports families that are in need of food, clothing, shelter, and utilities. Arthritis Foundation WI Chapter, Columbus Literacy Council, Epilepsy Foundation, Lutheran Social Services, Northwoods of WI, PAVE, USO, and UW-Extension Columbia County, all receive financial support that supports adults who have disabilities, are battered or in danger, need help with reading, emotional and physical needs, and other needs. Please consider dropping a tax deductible donation off at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Associated Bank, or mailing it to PO Box 343, Columbus. The United Fund Board thanks everyone for their generous donations.
