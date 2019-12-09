The Columbus United Methodist Church is serving a holiday community meal on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will be turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, squash, green beans, rolls and pie. All of the items are homemade. "We are looking forward to serving you so please join us for our annual dinner and enjoy some fellowship and fun," said organizer Martha Bornshlegel. "Everyone is always welcome."
