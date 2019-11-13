As he delivered his speech to a large group of students on Veterans Day, Chris Roelke reminded them to think about the sacrifices brave men and women made to ensure their freedom.
Roelke, a first lieutenant in the Army National Guard, was the keynote speaker at Columbus’ Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at Columbus Middle School. Roelke, from Columbus, thanked several veterans for attending Monday’s ceremony, including 96-year-old Ken Ebbers, a World War II veteran currently residing at the Larson House. Ebbers served as a Naval officer from 1942-45. Roelke introduced each veteran and spoke briefly about their service experience.
“All of the folks sitting here have done far more than I have and I feel honored to introduce them,” Roelke said.
Roelke told the students to get really quiet and look around. He asked them to think about the safe environment they’re in, free of bomb blasts, shootings and terrorist attacks that often plague other countries.
“There are some things that you do not hear that may affect other school children across the world,” Roelke said. “You are not afraid that you have to evacuate school because of some kind of war or threat. Right now, we feel safe. We gather here peacefully and educate our children and you can go home and eat dinner and play on the playground and go to basketball or wrestling practice tonight and you can do that in peace. You can do that in peace because the service members of the U.S. military not only guard the borders but extend our defense outside of our borders. Those threats don’t come to our shores.”
Roelke also engaged the students with a fun activity. The Army veteran asked if they’ve accomplished something really difficult and felt good afterward.
“That’s what it feels like to serve,” Roelke said. “It can be hard with very difficult times but as those difficult times pass, you feel very good.”
He also asked the students if they have a really good friend and someone they often take care of.
“Does it feel good to help a friend?” Roelke asked.
“YES!”
“That is the service part of being in the service,” Roelke said. “That’s why so many continue to serve; the feeling of helping your brother or sister. They become your brother or sister and you want to serve them.”
While Roelke emphasized the importance of military service, he also said people can contribute to their communities through service groups such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions Club.
“You can serve others and get that brotherhood or sisterhood feel,” Roelke said. “The joy of serving others.”
After the introduction of the flag and color guard presentation, CMS Student Council members led the Pledge of Allegiance. The student council also took turns reading “The Noble and the Brave,” a Veterans Day tribute by Joanna Fuchs. As Monday’s program concluded, each council member greeted the veterans with smiles and handshakes.
CMS and Columbus Intermediate School Principal Loren Glasbrenner said it was a nice way for students to honor veterans.
“I came across a statistic that I read earlier today that there is more than 400,000 veterans in Wisconsin,” Glasbrenner said. “About half of them are older than 65. So this is a great way for us to honor people who have gone before us and also people that we consider in need of our great respect.
“I hope that today’s celebration truly honors the hard work and dedication you have put forth,” Glasbrenner told the veterans.
Isaac Peck, a sixth grader at CMS, wowed attendees with an instrumental version of the National Anthem on his electric guitar. The seventh and eighth grade band performed “America the Beautiful” and CMS Band Teacher Jake Hammer played “Taps” to honor fallen soldiers.
Before the program wrapped up, veterans led an honor guard march outside the CMS gym. A three volley rifle salute was followed by a moment of silence.
