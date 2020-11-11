 Skip to main content
Columbus VFW provides lunch for workers at Prairie Ridge Health
Columbus VFW provides lunch for Columbus Hospital workers

Columbus VFW provides lunch for Columbus Hospital workers

Columbus VFW 8090 brought a treat for the frontline workers at Prairie Ridge Health on Tuesday by dropping off Subway subs for the healthcare workers. In front, from left, are Wendy Anderson and Jerry Galston. In back, from left, are, Kristi Line, the executive director at Prairie Ridge Health, Ken Clevenger and Prairie Ridge Health President and CEO John Russell.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – Columbus VFW 8090 brought a treat for the frontline workers at Prairie Ridge Health on Tuesday.

Jerry Galston, from the VFW, said the idea to bring Subway subs to the staff at the hospital was something a little different than what they have done normally but it seemed like a good fit for the times with the staff working extra hard to help those coming into the hospital with COVID. They have already done similar donations to Columbus Fire and Police.

Prairie Ridge Health President and CEO John Russell said the health care workers appreciate moral boosters. Prairie Ridge, like every other hospital in Wisconsin, has been battling COVID.

“Our team has been fantastic,” Russell said. “They have been calm and willing to do everything they can to care for our patients and their families.”

Russell said the hospital is grateful for the support of the veterans and thankful for everything all the veterans have done.

“It’s ironic that they are dropping this off the day before Veterans Day,” Russell said. “The team can really use the lift though.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

