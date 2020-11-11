Columbus VFW provides lunch for workers at Prairie Ridge Health

COLUMBUS – Columbus VFW 8090 brought a treat for the frontline workers at Prairie Ridge Health on Tuesday.
Jerry Galston, from the VFW, said the idea to bring Subway subs to the staff at the hospital was something a little different than what they have done normally but it seemed like a good fit for the times with the staff working extra hard to help those coming into the hospital with COVID. They have already done similar donations to Columbus Fire and Police.
Prairie Ridge Health President and CEO John Russell said the health care workers appreciate moral boosters. Prairie Ridge, like every other hospital in Wisconsin, has been battling COVID.
Columbus VFW 8090 brought a treat for the frontline workers at Prairie Ridge Health on Tuesday by dropping off Subway subs for the healthcare workers. In front, from left, are Wendy Anderson and Jerry Galston. In back, from left, are, Kristi Line, the executive director at Prairie Ridge Health, Ken Clevenger and Prairie Ridge Health President and CEO John Russell.