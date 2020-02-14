Columbus video hopes to bring HGTV in for 'Home Town Takeover'

Reanee said guidelines were specific. The video had to include a historical downtown district, architectural interest and the town’s population had to be below 40,000. It had to be around three minutes or less. Organizers also submitted a small article about the city, along with photos and other promotional items.

The video focuses heavily on Columbus’ history, including Fireman’s Park Pavilion, the Amtrak train depot, and the City Hall auditorium. The theater has not been used in several decades, but still stands above City Hall, built in 1892.

While the video highlights Columbus’ hometown feel and unique charm, it also emphasizes why it would be a prime candidate for the show. The downtown has several old, abandoned buildings in need of a facelift and a few houses in the area could use significant upgrades. In the past couple years, the city has made progress to address those issues, but there’s still plenty of unfinished work.

“This town is going somewhere,” Reanee said. “Also, there’s a lot to be said to how the town looks like now compared to a year ago. We got some new businesses in, there’s less vacancies … there’s momentum and I think that’s why we stand out.”