Columbus voters encouraged to register absentee by March 18

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters in the city of Columbus are strongly urged to vote absentee for the April 7 spring election and presidential preference primary.

Polls will be open in for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election. For that to happen, voters should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible.

Acting by Wednesday, March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail. If a voter's name or address has changed since the last election, the voter needs to register with their current information. Voters can check their registration status at myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.” After March 18, electors can only register to vote in person in the clerk's office.

If a voter knows they are registered but cannot find their name on the website, they should contact the clerk or Wisconsin Elections Commission. There is possibly a typo in the spelling of the name or the date of birth. Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office at 920-623-5900 or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-868-3947 or 608-261-8005.

How to register to vote by the deadline