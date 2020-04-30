Columbus Water & Light earns national award

More than 335 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards, which is the highest number of entrants in the history of the program. Entrants were categorized by the number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2019. The incident rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2019, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.