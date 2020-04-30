Columbus Water & Light earns national award

Columbus Water & Light, the area’s locally-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2019.
More than 335 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards, which is the highest number of entrants in the history of the program. Entrants were categorized by the number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2019. The incident rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2019, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The Safety Awards have been held annually for the last 60 years. The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.