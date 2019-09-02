Most homeowners do not realize that heating and cooling accounts for nearly half of an average home’s energy usage. Columbus Water & Light wants to help residents save money on future energy bills by replacing old heating and cooling equipment with newer, more energy efficient versions.
To do so, the utility partners with Focus on Energy, a statewide energy efficiency and renewable energy program, to promote the Heating and Cooling Improvements program. Rebate incentives are available through Focus on Energy to customers who upgrade equipment such as a furnace, boiler, smart thermostat or water heater.
Utility customers who receive a rebate for a furnace fan or AC unit through the Focus on Energy program are eligible to receive an additional, matching incentive from Columbus Water & Light. Additional rebates are also available from the utility for AC tune-ups and smart thermostats.
“Partnering with Focus on Energy helps our customers get the most for their money,” said Michelle Kaltenberg, Co-Superintendent, “and we want our community to have the opportunity to take advantage of as many of these programs as possible.”
For more information, visit columbuswaterandlight.com or call (920) 623-5912.
Founded in 1896, Columbus Water & Light is a municipally owned and operated electric and water utility, serving more than 2,262 customers in Columbus.
