Shane Hurley’s family has got his back.
For the lifelong car enthusiast, the closing of Bob’s Beverage liquor store last year provided Shane with an irresistible opportunity. He identified the vacated 1101 W. James St. property as prime real estate for starting a used car dealership, so when he asked his family for help with the possible venture, the Otsego natives rallied around him.
The family opened Hurley’s Automotive Group on Sept. 26 using their life savings. Visitors of the car lot will find Shane’s wife Becky busy selling cars and working on marketing materials, while his sister Debi Hurley-Wall will be buried in financial paperwork.
Shane’s eldest daughter Olivia can be found cleaning used vehicles from bumper to bumper and running the store when she is not attending nursing classes at UW-Madison. His youngest daughter Isabel pops in and out when she’s not stuck in middle school, making sure to answer phones, clean the store and run errands.
The final member of the team, Shane’s son Curtis Windsor, is halfway around the world, but should be back in about a month to provide his mechanical expertise to the fledgling business. Deployed to Afghanistan last July with the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, Windsor maintains the unit’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets as a crew chief.
“He’ll be my right hand man when it really comes to doing the work on (the cars),” Shane said.
Hurley’s Automotive Group is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Along with the used car lot, they offer a concierge service for finding specific used vehicles at other car dealerships.
“People come in and tell us what they’re looking for all the time,” Becky said. “We keep an eye out for it and call them when we get it.”
The dealership will also eventually provide full tire services and aftermarket accessories for personalizing vehicles, such as running boards, spray bed liners, lift kits, exhaust systems and performance upgrades. Shane already works with restoring classic cars through his side business Hurley’s Chop Shop, which he has run out of his own home for the last 35 years.
“There’s no question that the tires, the wheels, the lift kits — I’ve got jeeps that are way jacked up in the air — when it comes to ‘cool’ on cars, that’s what I really love,” Shane said.
Even though their inventory of used cars has been going fast, the Hurleys continue to select only the best candidates for placement in their lot.
“I don’t want to buy them and pop them out there,” Shane said. “I go through each one. I make sure it’s a decent vehicle. I make sure it came from a good background, meaning that it wasn’t totaled out or flood damaged or any of that.”
On Saturday, Nov. 26, community members will have the chance to catch up with the city’s newest family business at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk.
“It’s me, my wife, my sister, my youngest daughter, my oldest daughter and my boy,” Shane said. “That’s who it is. It’s all family. Every one of us.”
