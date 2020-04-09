Columbus welcomes new city administrator

The city of Columbus once again has a permanent administrator following a six-month hiring process.
New city administrator Kyle Ellefson began work April 6 after the City Council approved his contract March 3. He is taking over for interim administrator Dave Berner, who had temporarily filled the role when Patrick Vander Sanden left the position in October.
Ellefson previously served as village administrator for Johnson Creek and will now assume a dual role as both administrator and treasurer for Columbus.
“I’m excited to be here,” Ellefson said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “I’m looking forward to working for you in the challenges we are in right now.”
The meeting took place using video conferencing service Zoom to allow for social distancing, with council members split between the City Hall chambers and remote locations. The council approved several of Berner’s final administrative requests, including a trio of task orders for the city’s civil engineering partner Ruekert & Mielke, Inc.
Berner’s last day was Wednesday, wrapping up his fourth stint as an interim administrator.
“It has been my pleasure to serve you — we accomplished some significant things together,” Berner said. “I also wanted to express appreciation to the management team and the employees. I just can’t thank them enough for their ‘can do’ attitude and their initiative to work under the circumstances and still provide essential services to this community.”
Mayor Mike Thom thanked Berner for his leadership and guidance, particularly highlighting his role during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think anybody could have imagined that we would be in the times that we are in, but you’ve done a fantastic job of keeping everyone calm and focused,” Thom said.
The city is also looking to hire a new finance director, with Kim Manley set to retire from the role May 1. The council suspended its rules on April 6 to allow Ellefson to negotiate an agreement with temporary accounting services, which will provide a transition period during the hiring process.
City projects
As the Columbus Area Senior Center remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is seizing the opportunity to move ahead with flooring renovations within the facility.
The council approved a contract with Waukesha-based Wing Three Inc. for removing asbestos materials from the senior center’s flooring and awarded a second contract to Columbus-based Home Expressions for replacing the flooring in the building’s main room and kitchen.
The senior center is using surplus funds to pay for the two projects, which will cost $5,983 and $5,984.25, respectively, according to the council meeting packet. Thom said that the work is set to begin sometime after the April 7 election.
The council authorized a new $5,910 contract with Neuman Pools for continuing work on detecting a pool leak at the Columbus Area Aquatic Center. It is the city’s third contract with Neuman for fixing the issue that closed the CAAC pool a week early last season.
The council also approved a final resolution authorizing public improvements on Hibbard and Turner streets and levying special assessments against benefited properties. The reconstruction project, which is scheduled to take place this summer, has been a point of contention for months, with several residents voicing their objection to the addition of sidewalks.
Finally, the council approved a “memorandum of understanding” agreement with Odd Fellows Tri-County Lodge No. 40, allowing the organization to develop a butterfly garden on a city-owned property north of the wastewater treatment plant. Discussion over the project continued in a subsequent Committee of the Whole meeting, during which city officials resolved to hold a naming contest for the one-acre garden.
The project would feature a mixture of plants and grasses and would be at the sole expense of Lodge No. 40, according to the agreement.
