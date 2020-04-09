Columbus welcomes new city administrator

Mayor Mike Thom thanked Berner for his leadership and guidance, particularly highlighting his role during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think anybody could have imagined that we would be in the times that we are in, but you’ve done a fantastic job of keeping everyone calm and focused,” Thom said.

The city is also looking to hire a new finance director, with Kim Manley set to retire from the role May 1. The council suspended its rules on April 6 to allow Ellefson to negotiate an agreement with temporary accounting services, which will provide a transition period during the hiring process.

City projects

As the Columbus Area Senior Center remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is seizing the opportunity to move ahead with flooring renovations within the facility.

The council approved a contract with Waukesha-based Wing Three Inc. for removing asbestos materials from the senior center’s flooring and awarded a second contract to Columbus-based Home Expressions for replacing the flooring in the building’s main room and kitchen.