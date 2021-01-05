Columbus will have race for mayor

The Columbus mayor's race will top the list of Spring Election contests in the area.

Challengers will battle to fill the space created by the announcement in December that Michael Thom will not seek re-election. The two candidates vying for the post are Mary Arnold and JD Milburn.

For the city council positions in Columbus, incumbent Trina Reid will run against Donna Tuttle for District 2. Incumbent Peter Adams will run against Shelly Albright for District 3. Nathan Anfison is listed for District 1. District 1 Incumbent Katie Ryan did not file non-candidacy papers by the Dec. 28 deadline. She announced during the Columbus City Council meeting that she will remain in her position for the remainder of her term, but will not be seeking re-election. District 1 filing nominations remain open until Friday at 5 p.m.

Other candidates have filed forms to seek election to local offices. Filing insures that those candidates’ names will be printed on the Spring Election ballots. Others may yet decide to run but must run as write-in contenders.

Those running unopposed are not listed.

CITY OF BEAVER DAM