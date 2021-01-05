Columbus will have race for mayor

The Columbus mayor's race will top the list of Spring Election contests in the area.
Challengers will battle to fill the space created by the announcement in December that Michael Thom will not seek re-election. The two candidates vying for the post are Mary Arnold and JD Milburn.
For the city council positions in Columbus, incumbent Trina Reid will run against Donna Tuttle for District 2. Incumbent Peter Adams will run against Shelly Albright for District 3. Nathan Anfison is listed for District 1. District 1 Incumbent Katie Ryan did not file non-candidacy papers by the Dec. 28 deadline. She announced during the Columbus City Council meeting that she will remain in her position for the remainder of her term, but will not be seeking re-election. District 1 filing nominations remain open until Friday at 5 p.m.
Other candidates have filed forms to seek election to local offices. Filing insures that those candidates’ names will be printed on the Spring Election ballots. Others may yet decide to run but must run as write-in contenders.
Those running unopposed are not listed.
CITY OF BEAVER DAM
Seats for odd-numbered wards will be on the ballot and running unoposed are incumbents David Hansen in Ward 1, Jon Abfall in Ward 3, Mick Fischer in Ward 5, Jack Yuds in Ward 7, Jaclyn Shelton in Ward 9, Kay Appenfeldt in Ward 11 and Kevin Burnett in Ward 13.
BEAVER DAM SCHOOL BOARD
Three incumbents are running for three seats on the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education.
CITY OF WAUPUN
Two people have filed papers to seek the 5th District seat held by Bobbie Vossekuil, who has chosen not to run again for the Waupun City Council. Rohn Bishop and Zach Dickhut have filed paperwork to seek that seat.
William Langford has filed papers to represent District 3. The seat is held by Ryan Mielke who has chosen not to run again.
WAUPUN SCHOOL BOARD
Two posts are up for election for the Waupun Area School District Board of Education. One is an at-large seat and the other represents the the city of Fox Lake and the towns of Fox Lake and Westford. Seeking the at-large seat is Karly Yuds. Seeking the other seat are Jodi Schultz and Jessica Standke.
CITY OF MAYVILLE
Odd-numbered wards are up for election in Mayville. The incumbent in Ward 3 has chosen to run again, however incumbents Dale Toellner, Ward 1 and Rachel Forster, Ward 5 have filed non-candidacy papers. No one has stepped forward to run in Ward 1 and there is no challenger in Ward 3. Patrick Kinney and Joseph Riese will face-off for the Ward 5 spot.
RANDOLPH SCHOOL BOARD
Four candidates will compete for two seats on the Randolph School Board. Incumbent Gary DeVries will face challengers Steven Rodriguez, Tim Meyer and Barbara Braker; incumbent Laurie Boomsma chose not to run again.
CITY OF FOX LAKE
Marcy Benz has filed papers to challenge incumbent Robert Jenswold for Fox Lake's Ward 2 seat. Other incumbents have filed their papers and are running unopposed.
Other local offices including those for Mayville School Board, Horicon School Board, Horicon City Council, Dodgeland School Board have candidates running unopposed for the seats in the April election.