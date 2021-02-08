Columbus woman accused in murder for hire plot

A Columbus woman has been charged in federal court after being accused of hiring someone online to commit murder.

Kelly R. Harper, 37, was arrested Friday and booked into Dane County jail. She was charged in the Western District of Wisconsin with a murder for hire conspiracy. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sun Prairie police officer responded to a suspicious person call at a residence on Jan. 12. Upon arrival, the officer found a local journalist sitting at a kitchen table with someone identified as the victim. They were participating in a teleconference call with two other journalists. The news organization or organizations were not identified.

The two journalists on the call told the police officer they were working on a report about murder for hire on the “dark web.” They apparently uncovered evidence that someone wanted to kill the victim. The victim gave the officer a report he received from one of the journalists that included what appeared to be chat logs between an unknown person and an administrator on a murder for hire site.