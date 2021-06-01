 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus woman files to suppress statement in murder for hire case
0 comments
alert top story

Columbus woman files to suppress statement in murder for hire case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo (copy)

A Columbus woman accused of hiring someone online to commit murder has filed a motion to suppress her statement to law enforcement.

Kelly R. Harper was federally charged in February with a murder for hire conspiracy. She has since pleaded not guilty. Harper faces up to ten years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a group of journalists working on a report about murder for hire on the “dark web” contacted law enforcement after uncovering evidence that an individual wanted a man dead. The complaint says that the hit was to be paid with bitcoin and that the FBI linked a bitcoin transfer to Harper.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says that Harper was interviewed at the Sun Prairie Police Department and admitted to paying bitcoin to a murder for hire site administrator to have the victim killed.

A motion filed May 26 by Harper’s defense counsel moves to suppress the statement she gave to police and the FBI in February. The motion says Harper was in custody and interrogated without Miranda warnings. It also says law enforcement used coercive tactics by making Harper believe a hitman was out to kill her family and that she needed to be truthful to help the FBI protect them, making the statement involuntary.

An evidentiary hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for June 18.

+1 
kelly harper

Harper

 DANE COUNTY

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yonkee, Lois A.
Obituaries

Yonkee, Lois A.

POYNETTE—The world lost a beloved mother, Lois A. Yonkee, on Monday, May 24, 2021. Lois battled dementia, and at the age of 82, she passed awa…

CWC holds graduation
Regional news

CWC holds graduation

WAUPUN – Central Wisconsin Christian School held its 61st commencement exercises Friday night, with a crowd of family and friends in the Crusa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News