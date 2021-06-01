Columbus woman files to suppress statement in murder for hire case

A Columbus woman accused of hiring someone online to commit murder has filed a motion to suppress her statement to law enforcement.

Kelly R. Harper was federally charged in February with a murder for hire conspiracy. She has since pleaded not guilty. Harper faces up to ten years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a group of journalists working on a report about murder for hire on the “dark web” contacted law enforcement after uncovering evidence that an individual wanted a man dead. The complaint says that the hit was to be paid with bitcoin and that the FBI linked a bitcoin transfer to Harper.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says that Harper was interviewed at the Sun Prairie Police Department and admitted to paying bitcoin to a murder for hire site administrator to have the victim killed.

A motion filed May 26 by Harper’s defense counsel moves to suppress the statement she gave to police and the FBI in February. The motion says Harper was in custody and interrogated without Miranda warnings. It also says law enforcement used coercive tactics by making Harper believe a hitman was out to kill her family and that she needed to be truthful to help the FBI protect them, making the statement involuntary.

An evidentiary hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for June 18.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.