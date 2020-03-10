Columbus Zion Lutheran Church and School hosting SonBEAMS for students

Columbus' Zion Lutheran Church and School invites the community for the Spring Session of SonBEAMS. Each SonBEAMS meeting includes a Bible lesson, free play, exercise time and singing time. SonBEAMS is a free educational program that is geared for 1-4 year olds, along with a parent or caregiver. We will meet from 8-9:15 a.m. on the following Mondays: March 30, April 6, April 20, April 27 and May 4. Call the office at 920-623-5180 if you have any questions or to register your child.