Residents are invited to enjoy an afternoon of Kindergarten at Zion Lutheran School in Columbus Friday, Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m. Any child eligible for Kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year (and their parents) are welcome to sample Zion’s Kindergarten. Attendees can tour the school, meet the teacher and classmates, and experience some classes. This is a pressure free way for residents to experience Zion’s Kindergarten. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. Registration is appreciated but not required. Call Zion’s office at 623-5180 to register or ask questions. Zion is located at 822 Western Ave. Learn more about Zion Lutheran Church and School at zioncolumbus.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)