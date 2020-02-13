Columbus' Zion Lutheran School hosting Kindergarten open house
Columbus' Zion Lutheran School hosting Kindergarten open house

Come and enjoy an afternoon of Kindergarten at Zion Lutheran School in Columbus on Friday, Feb. 28 from 12:45-3 p.m. Any child eligible for Kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year (and their parents) is welcome to sample Zion’s Kindergarten. Students and parents will tour the school, meet the teacher and classmates, and experience some classes. Parents are welcome to stay, but it is not required. Registration is appreciated but not required. Call Zion’s office at 623-5180 to register or answer any questions. Zion is located at 822 Western Ave. You can learn more about Zion Lutheran Church and School at zioncolumbus.org.

