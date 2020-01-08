Come get your honey: Beaver Dam to ponder allowing beekeeping in city limits

Rich Schneider, owner of Capital Bee Supply in Columbus, said there is a lot of variation in how cities craft ordinances about bees, including by region. Should Beaver Dam officials move forward, they will have to consider things like the maximum number of colonies somebody can have, whether to require signage or if neighbors should have to agree.

Liverseed said that, in his research, he's found many reasons different people will choose to beekeep as a hobby, including being able to harvest their own honey and contribute to the local food system. He also said he's found it can make a garden more productive and allow a stronger connection to nature. Liverseed said he's a farm boy, and that the agriculture element is important to him as well.

The committee discussed and heard information about beekeeping in Beaver Dam on Monday. Officials are expected to look further into the idea and possibly come up with an ordinance for the council to consider that would change city code to allow bees.

As for the bees, they do not hibernate during the winter. Instead, they cuddle and shiver together to produce heat and maintain warmth during the cold weather.

The Common Council voted to allow dogs in city parks last year.

