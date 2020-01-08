Come get your honey: Beaver Dam to ponder allowing beekeeping in city limits

Bees could be the new spring thing in Beaver Dam.
On Monday, the Common Council's administrative committee held a discussion about allowing beekeeping within city limits. David Liverseed of Beaver Dam retired in July after nearly 30 years at Kraft and was trying to figure out what he wanted to do next.
He said he attended a program at the library in Randolph about beekeeping that piqued his interest.
"Retirement was coming up, looming," Liverseed said. "The more I thought about it, the more I thought I might kind of like that."
He said he knew he wanted to keep learning during his new retirement and found what he'd like that to be.
The current city ordinance disallows maintaining a wide range of creatures within Beaver Dam, whether poisonous snakes and pigs or ponies and sheep. Bees are lumped in with the full group of forbidden animals.
"Bees deserve better than that," Liverseed said.
You have free articles remaining.
Municipalities across Wisconsin of all sizes already allow beekeeping, but the idea is just starting to catch on in Dodge County.
Steve Drajeske, president of the Dodge-Jefferson Beekepers, said his club is entirely hobbyists and that's where the interest mainly lies.
Rich Schneider, owner of Capital Bee Supply in Columbus, said there is a lot of variation in how cities craft ordinances about bees, including by region. Should Beaver Dam officials move forward, they will have to consider things like the maximum number of colonies somebody can have, whether to require signage or if neighbors should have to agree.
Liverseed said that, in his research, he's found many reasons different people will choose to beekeep as a hobby, including being able to harvest their own honey and contribute to the local food system. He also said he's found it can make a garden more productive and allow a stronger connection to nature. Liverseed said he's a farm boy, and that the agriculture element is important to him as well.
The committee discussed and heard information about beekeeping in Beaver Dam on Monday. Officials are expected to look further into the idea and possibly come up with an ordinance for the council to consider that would change city code to allow bees.
As for the bees, they do not hibernate during the winter. Instead, they cuddle and shiver together to produce heat and maintain warmth during the cold weather.
The Common Council voted to allow dogs in city parks last year.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.