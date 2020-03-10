Comedian Scott Long coming to Wisconsin Agribusiness Dinner in Columbus

The date for the eighth annual Wisconsin Agribusiness Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. The dinner will bring together approximately 200 people from the area that work in the agribusiness field as well as ag producers and other agriculture partners like FFA. The dinner will be held at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, at 900 Avalon Rd., Columbus.

The entertainment for this year’s dinner is comedian Scott Long. Long is from Watertown and has made appearances on NBC, FOX and the “Bob and Tom Show.” He has performed in 46 states and five countries and was voted Best Comedian in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 by Gigmasters.com, the largest entertainment-booking agency in the U.S. Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Columbus FFA.