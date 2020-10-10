Commercial property owner in Portage cited for not having permit

Rick Lynn, or Lynn Holdings in Portage, was recently cited for dumping fill materials on one of his commercial properties without a permit.
The citation Lynn received was a $187 citation for dumping fill building material without an erosion control permit, grading plan and hauling permit at his 2646 New Pinery Rd. property in Portage, said Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy.
Lynn said he and his team were dumping dirt at the property and wasn’t aware a permit was needed for the project.
“I think if there’s a permit required they should let you know,” said Lynn. “We were putting some dirt on one of our properties and they decided they wanted a fill permit, but they didn’t tell us that they just sent us a citation, which is kind of lame.”
Murphy said permit non-compliance doesn’t happen often, but when it does the city works to contact property owners to correct the problem.
“If we receive a report of fill being hauled to a participate location, we reach out to the property owner to find out their intent and inform them of permit(s) required,” said Murphy. “The permits are required to be issued prior to filling or grading a site.”
Lynn has received citations for not having permits prior at other properties. Murphy said Lynn has rectified the situation for those properties and is in the process of obtaining permits for the currently cited property.
Lynn is the owner and developer of multiple properties in Portage, which includes Northridge Plaza and features Ben’s Furniture and other retail stores, a multi-unit commercial building on New Pinery Road.
Lynn is the developer for the commercial building currently under construction at 2921 New Pinery Rd., which will feature an Arby’s fast food restaurant.
Lynn said construction for the restaurant is “going fine.”
