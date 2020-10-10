Commercial property owner in Portage cited for not having permit

Rick Lynn, or Lynn Holdings in Portage, was recently cited for dumping fill materials on one of his commercial properties without a permit.

The citation Lynn received was a $187 citation for dumping fill building material without an erosion control permit, grading plan and hauling permit at his 2646 New Pinery Rd. property in Portage, said Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy.

Lynn said he and his team were dumping dirt at the property and wasn’t aware a permit was needed for the project.

“I think if there’s a permit required they should let you know,” said Lynn. “We were putting some dirt on one of our properties and they decided they wanted a fill permit, but they didn’t tell us that they just sent us a citation, which is kind of lame.”

Murphy said permit non-compliance doesn’t happen often, but when it does the city works to contact property owners to correct the problem.

“If we receive a report of fill being hauled to a participate location, we reach out to the property owner to find out their intent and inform them of permit(s) required,” said Murphy. “The permits are required to be issued prior to filling or grading a site.”