Committee holds public hearing again after failing to properly provide notice, does not change approving vote for cell tower in town of Bear Creek

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee held a second public hearing regarding a cell tower permit in the town of Bear Creek, after the first public hearing was found to not be properly publicized.
The second hearing, following legal notice, provided the opportunity for additional public comment from people who were not aware of the original hearing.
The cell tower proposed to be constructed on private property in the town of Bear Creek, south and west of Baraboo, would be constructed and maintained by Bug Tussel Wireless, a cellular and internet data provider out of Green Bay.
A representative for Bug Tussel, Gary Hensch, said the tower would improve cellular service and broadband internet access to residents of Bear Creek and surrounding areas. In addition to better service, Hensch said the tower would provide First Net services, which is a mandated service for cell towers to improve communication for emergency first responders.
Hensch said Bug Tussel considered two properties for the construction of the tower to best improve cellular and internet access for the the town and surrounding areas.
You have free articles remaining.
While the committee did not change their approving vote, the Bear Creek town board submitted a recommendation to deny the user permit. The committee heard additional public comments regarding the proposal.
The owner of one parcel of land that was considered for the tower spoke in support of it, saying that having this tower supported the master plan and mission of Bear Creek.
"I submit that this plan supports the town of Bear Creek," said Michael Pletzer. "I know some people might disagree with me and say 'hey that tower is ugly' but let me provide another way to look at it. If your main economic driver is agriculture, you need to provide a way for them to be successful. In addition, if you don't provide economic opportunities for our people through the internet and data, then you will see more people selling their land."
Following the public hearing, the committee deliberated the staff findings, public comment and recommendations, and ultimately decided to approve the permit.
Committee chairman Chuck Spencer, said the tower could provide large economic opportunities for the county, by attracting young people to the area by offering better cellular data and broad band access, a long term, continuous goal for the county.
"Young people do not stay in the community if they don't get cellular and interenet reception," said Spencer. "They can't use their electronics."
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone