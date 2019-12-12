Committee holds public hearing again after failing to properly provide notice, does not change approving vote for cell tower in town of Bear Creek

The owner of one parcel of land that was considered for the tower spoke in support of it, saying that having this tower supported the master plan and mission of Bear Creek.

"I submit that this plan supports the town of Bear Creek," said Michael Pletzer. "I know some people might disagree with me and say 'hey that tower is ugly' but let me provide another way to look at it. If your main economic driver is agriculture, you need to provide a way for them to be successful. In addition, if you don't provide economic opportunities for our people through the internet and data, then you will see more people selling their land."

Following the public hearing, the committee deliberated the staff findings, public comment and recommendations, and ultimately decided to approve the permit.

Committee chairman Chuck Spencer, said the tower could provide large economic opportunities for the county, by attracting young people to the area by offering better cellular data and broad band access, a long term, continuous goal for the county.

"Young people do not stay in the community if they don't get cellular and interenet reception," said Spencer. "They can't use their electronics."

