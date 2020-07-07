Committee remains unsure of criminal justice support programs place in Sauk County

Sauk County officials are still uncertain which managerial position the Justice, Diversion and Support program falls under after a possible illegal departmental change last year.
Currently, the program falls under the management of the Public Health Department after it was moved in June 2019 from the supervision of former Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin.
Both interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl and interim Corporation Counsel Rebecca Roeker stated they were unsure if the departmental move was legally done through full board approval or a budget process at the Executive and Legislative Committee meeting July 7.
Bretl said the change was approved by the Board of Health and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
At the meeting, Supervisor Marty Krueger of Reedsburg provided the committee with background on the inception of the project, and why it was placed under the supervision of the administrative coordinator and E&L committee.
“We decided to put the program with E&L and report to the administrative coordinator to take the entire politics out of it. This committee was a neutral platform,” said Krueger. “I think it functioned very well, I don’t know why it was changed. I still believe it belongs here.”
Roeker recommended the program could fall under the supervision of public safety or law enforcement.
Discussion of the managerial placement of the program came to the board’s attention last month when Health Officer Tim Lawther requested to fill the program's vacant manager position.
The position was left vacant by Regina Baldwin, who was terminated in May after being on an unexplained leave since December 2019.
To be in compliance with state Justice Department requirements, the program is required to keep the program’s management position full, said Roeker, who recommended the committee fill the vacant position.
The program also has a vacant re-entry coordinator position who would assist participants leaving the criminal justice system with assimilating into the community. The position will be initially grant funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, and then will likely become dependent on the county’s tax levy budget.
Lawther expressed the need for determining the program’s departmental position, as well as filling positions to assess the health departments future involvement.
“It is impacting how we function in public health, separate from JDS,” said Lawther. “The sooner it can happen, the better off we can plan in public health. If it’s going to move somewhere else we won’t put our efforts into changing it, and revising and growing it. We’ll focus on public health if you think JDS isn’t part of that.”
The committee chose to move forward with filling the grant funded re-entry coordinator position, which will be considered by the personnel committee meeting. The committee did not allow the hiring of a program manager.
The matter of which department the program falls under was put on hold until September.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.