Committee remains unsure of criminal justice support programs place in Sauk County

Discussion of the managerial placement of the program came to the board’s attention last month when Health Officer Tim Lawther requested to fill the program's vacant manager position.

The position was left vacant by Regina Baldwin, who was terminated in May after being on an unexplained leave since December 2019.

To be in compliance with state Justice Department requirements, the program is required to keep the program’s management position full, said Roeker, who recommended the committee fill the vacant position.

The program also has a vacant re-entry coordinator position who would assist participants leaving the criminal justice system with assimilating into the community. The position will be initially grant funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, and then will likely become dependent on the county’s tax levy budget.

Lawther expressed the need for determining the program’s departmental position, as well as filling positions to assess the health departments future involvement.