Committee votes to give hazard back pay to some Columbia County employees who are exposed to COVID-19

Columbia County is considering giving hazard pay to its employees who are directly exposed to COVID-19 on the job.
On Friday, the Human Resources Committee approved giving Columbia Health Care Center employees who care for coronavirus patients extra back pay.
The county-owned nursing home in Wyocena has 95 beds and 156 employees.
“I do feel strongly that these nurses have extreme potential for exposure or to go home and exposure their families,” said Amy Yamriska, the health care center's executive director.
It would cost the county $1 million to provide $5 per hour in back pay for the March 1 to the June 30 period, when the county was under the state's safer at home order, according to Columbia County Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf, who said the county does not have the funds.
“We have staff that are out there working in very difficult conditions with all of the hazmat stuff, and all of their suiting up,” said Ruf. “They also have the observation deck that’s probably COVID, maybe COVID or pre-COVID. There are the folks that are at definite exposure.”
To pay each health care center employee who works in the coronoavirus wing and observation wing, used to observe the respiratory symptoms of potential coronavirus patients, an additional $5 per hour would cost the county $10,000. To pay each employee in the health care center the additional rate would be more than $330,000.
Committee members worried that more people than health care center workers have been exposed to the virus while working.
Supervisor Bob Koch, of Lodi, said he believes providing hazard pay for one group of employees but not all employees could cause problems.
“Most health care facilities in the area have not given their employees any hazard pay; in fact, they’ve been furloughed throughout the last few months,” said Koch. “I feel like this is a slippery slope we’re going down, and we’re going to have all the other departments, the clerk's office faces the public. It’s going to go down the line. EMS agencies haven’t gotten hazard pay.”
The committee discussed providing $2 to $5 per hour in hazard pay to all county employees who could be potentially exposed to coronavirus, such as health care workers, first responders and employees that work directly with the public. Ruf said that would cost the county $1 million if the hazard pay was $5 per hour.
The health care center is not funded through the county’s tax levy, but instead entirely grant funded, said Yamriska. In order to pay the hazard pay, the health care center would use reserves from previous years.
“Right now we will be using our equity that we have set aside from previous years,” said Yamriska. “Going forward, going into next year, I don’t know how long we’ll be able to. Right now I can cover it.”
The committee voted to allow back pay of $5 additional for health care nurses who work in the coronavirus wing, and $2 per hour for workers in the center’s observation wing, from March 1 to June 30. The committee also voted to revisit the topic in December, to discuss back pay from July 1.
The full county board does not meet in August, but is expected to take up the matter at its Sept. 16 meeting.
