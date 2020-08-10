Committee votes to give hazard back pay to some Columbia County employees who are exposed to COVID-19

Committee members worried that more people than health care center workers have been exposed to the virus while working.

Supervisor Bob Koch, of Lodi, said he believes providing hazard pay for one group of employees but not all employees could cause problems.

“Most health care facilities in the area have not given their employees any hazard pay; in fact, they’ve been furloughed throughout the last few months,” said Koch. “I feel like this is a slippery slope we’re going down, and we’re going to have all the other departments, the clerk's office faces the public. It’s going to go down the line. EMS agencies haven’t gotten hazard pay.”

The committee discussed providing $2 to $5 per hour in hazard pay to all county employees who could be potentially exposed to coronavirus, such as health care workers, first responders and employees that work directly with the public. Ruf said that would cost the county $1 million if the hazard pay was $5 per hour.

The health care center is not funded through the county’s tax levy, but instead entirely grant funded, said Yamriska. In order to pay the hazard pay, the health care center would use reserves from previous years.