Community meeting provides suggestions on Mauston Lion’s Park playground equipment

The city of Mauston is starting to seek community input on new playground equipment for Lion’s Park in preparation for installation in 2022. The equipment was removed July 30, 2020 after safety checks determined the playground needed repairs.

About 10 members of the public attended a community meeting May 3 to brainstorm ideas for new playground equipment.

“We wanted to get input from the community on what elements and design features we want to see put into Lion’s Park, so we build a structure the community likes and uses,” said city administrator Randy Reeg. “The playground equipment is gone, we need to put new (equipment) in there… we have no set design, we’re not locked into a specific vendor, we’re a clean slate right now.”

Reeg said replacement equipment is still budgeted for the 2022 budget year, though the possibility exists of fast-tracking the project for 2021. However, Reeg said fast-tracking is only a remote possibility and he is not “optimistic” about completing the project this year. Reeg said the city has about $150,000 budgeted for the project, with $100,000 estimated for the new playground structure and the remaining money set aside for things like installation and base fill material.