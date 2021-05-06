Community meeting provides suggestions on Mauston Lion’s Park playground equipment

The city of Mauston is starting to seek community input on new playground equipment for Lion’s Park in preparation for installation in 2022. The equipment was removed July 30, 2020 after safety checks determined the playground needed repairs.
About 10 members of the public attended a community meeting May 3 to brainstorm ideas for new playground equipment.
“We wanted to get input from the community on what elements and design features we want to see put into Lion’s Park, so we build a structure the community likes and uses,” said city administrator Randy Reeg. “The playground equipment is gone, we need to put new (equipment) in there… we have no set design, we’re not locked into a specific vendor, we’re a clean slate right now.”
Reeg said replacement equipment is still budgeted for the 2022 budget year, though the possibility exists of fast-tracking the project for 2021. However, Reeg said fast-tracking is only a remote possibility and he is not “optimistic” about completing the project this year. Reeg said the city has about $150,000 budgeted for the project, with $100,000 estimated for the new playground structure and the remaining money set aside for things like installation and base fill material.
Suggestions from members of the public included having a large structure “focal point” for the park, and for the new structure to have appeal mainly for older children but also some “crossover” appeal for younger children. There are several newer amenities at the park that are still available to use, including the volleyball courts, swing sets installed in 2019, the splash pad, and tennis courts.
After soliciting comments, Reeg provided stickers for each member of the public and members of the Park Board in attendance to walk around and mark pictures of designs they liked and felt were essential to the new equipment. Available options included roofs and shaded areas, tunnels, swings, slides, climbing areas, seesaws, monkey bars and platforms.
The most requested feature, which Reeg said did not surprise him, was for a structure with a roof or shaded areas, followed by monkey bars and tunnels.
“It looks like (a shaded structure) is the overwhelming majority,” Reeg said. “Which makes sense, it’s an open area and there is not much shade.”
Swings and rockers received no support, while climbing areas, platforms, seesaws and slides received minor support. Reeg said every structure is likely to have at least one slide, and the lack of support for swings made sense as the park already has swing sets in place.
Parks Supervisor Jordan Wilke said in 2020 removal of the equipment was for safety reasons.
“We determined with maintenance checks on the equipment that the repairs made last year, they were done, but the equipment needs more this year,” Wilke said. “Rather than throw money at it to Band-Aid it, we removed the equipment for safety.”
The equipment removed was installed in the park in the 1980s, and Wilke said the equipment was showing its age but had also “served the community well.”
Wilke said the department welcomes input from the public, and anyone looking to get involved or assist in fundraising can attend the public meetings or watch for announcements on the city website or Facebook. Reeg said another community meeting to solicit input will likely be scheduled, and the city is likely to open a booth at the 4th of July fireworks celebration for members of the public to provide input.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.