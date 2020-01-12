Community meeting scheduled over Swan Park future in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam residents will be able to offer more input on the future of Swan City Park.

Mayor Becky Glewen announced there will be a community meeting about Swan Park at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Watermark, 209 S. Center Street. The city is working to create a master plan for the park and contracted with MSA last year to help start putting that together.

The city conducted a survey last summer about Swan Park to help figure out what the direction should be. Glewen said there were more than 2,000 participants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents will be able to see the survey results, hear about the plans for the park, ask questions and learn how to get involved.

“It’s going to take our community all together working on this,” Glewen said in her announcement.

There has been some recent restoration work at the park, but the city will be looking at what needs to be done long-term to help keep the park as a whole in order and what the park’s needs are, like with the lagoons and wading pool.

Last year, the Common Council approved borrowing $568,000 for other parks maintenance projects in 2020 that include replacing the bleachers at Vo-Tech Park, making improvements at the athletic fields and other work at Patrick Parker Conley Park and Lakeview Park.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.