You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Community meeting scheduled over Swan Park future in Beaver Dam
0 comments
alert top story

Community meeting scheduled over Swan Park future in Beaver Dam

{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday Night at Swan City Park (copy)

Residents gathered at Swan City Park in July to listen to the Beaver Dam Community Band. There will be a community meeting about the future of the park Jan. 23.

 TERRI PEDERSON Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam residents will be able to offer more input on the future of Swan City Park.

Mayor Becky Glewen announced there will be a community meeting about Swan Park at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Watermark, 209 S. Center Street. The city is working to create a master plan for the park and contracted with MSA last year to help start putting that together.

The city conducted a survey last summer about Swan Park to help figure out what the direction should be. Glewen said there were more than 2,000 participants.

Residents will be able to see the survey results, hear about the plans for the park, ask questions and learn how to get involved.

“It’s going to take our community all together working on this,” Glewen said in her announcement.

There has been some recent restoration work at the park, but the city will be looking at what needs to be done long-term to help keep the park as a whole in order and what the park’s needs are, like with the lagoons and wading pool.

Last year, the Common Council approved borrowing $568,000 for other parks maintenance projects in 2020 that include replacing the bleachers at Vo-Tech Park, making improvements at the athletic fields and other work at Patrick Parker Conley Park and Lakeview Park.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News