Community outreach remains important to Portage, Columbia County law enforcement

Portage Police Department have also been making more of an effort to get involved in the community

The department is releasing Officer Showcase videos as part of an effort to reach a department goal of re-connecting with the community, Police Chief Keith Klafke said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The videos are way for people to meet the staff,” Klafke said. “We’re working our way through by badge number, we’re on number five.”

The videos are being released on the department’s Facebook page and have focused on the officers lives outside of the uniform. Klafke added the videos are also used as a recruitment tool for the department.

“Somebody might watch the video and hear that an officer likes to fish and hunt – then they might say 'I like to fish and hunt too' – maybe they look into becoming a police officer,” Klafke said. “These videos show that we have outside interests other than our work.”

Klafke said one major reason for setting the goal to re-connect with the community came from COVID-19 and people being on lockdown and not having regular connection at events that Portage Police attends.