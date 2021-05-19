Community outreach remains important to Portage, Columbia County law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies have recently been making positive interactions with the community a top priority. Local authorities say community outreach remains key in their departments.
Events like Shop with a Cop and Cops and Bobbers are important community outreach opportunities for law enforcement to interact with the public on a more personal level.
Cops and Bobbers, held on Swan Lake in Pardeeville this year, matches kids with officers to teach them about fishing and Shop with a Cop which Portage Police Department also takes part in, pairs officers with children to buy Christmas presents.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said the events are important across the communities in Columbia County for residents and officers.
“Days like these are so refreshing for our staff,” Brandner said. “Our days are often filled with trauma, grief, crimes, and discontent so to spend it with kids and do something normal like fishing and having a cookout is very rewarding.”
Thanks to donations, each kid at the event received a pole, tackle box, tackle, and some outdoor items. The kids were also taught about boating and fishing safety and sportsmanship, Brandner said.
“We believe that the future is our youth and building that rapport with them and their parents is important to us,” Brandner said. “Being a cop is more than being that guardian and peacekeeper for our communities as we want to be that friendly that pays it forward.”
Portage Police Department have also been making more of an effort to get involved in the community
The department is releasing Officer Showcase videos as part of an effort to reach a department goal of re-connecting with the community, Police Chief Keith Klafke said.
“The videos are way for people to meet the staff,” Klafke said. “We’re working our way through by badge number, we’re on number five.”
The videos are being released on the department’s Facebook page and have focused on the officers lives outside of the uniform. Klafke added the videos are also used as a recruitment tool for the department.
“Somebody might watch the video and hear that an officer likes to fish and hunt – then they might say 'I like to fish and hunt too' – maybe they look into becoming a police officer,” Klafke said. “These videos show that we have outside interests other than our work.”
Klafke said one major reason for setting the goal to re-connect with the community came from COVID-19 and people being on lockdown and not having regular connection at events that Portage Police attends.
“We would like to have representation at every event across the city,” Klafke said. “Any parade or festival we are at. We work hand in hand with the event coordinators, sometimes a month ahead of the event.”
Klafke said he is a believer pushing his officers to interact with people, especially kids at parks across Portage. Photos and posts on social media show officer “testing” out the new zip line at Collipp-Worden Park and a mother commented how much she appreciated an officer stopping by to play basketball with her son.
“It’s really important that we get out and interact with the kids, it could be a game of basketball or going to the skate park,” Klafke said.
Portage PD is planning a Safety Day this summer and will National Night Out will be returning in August. The Sheriff’s Office has a plethora of community events throughout the year.
“We do it all from reading to kids in school, to K9 demo's, to Shop w/ a Cop, to our Autism Program and mentoring kids, to stopping in at birthday parties, County Fair Booth's, Open House's, to school talks and presentations,” Brandner said. “We want to show the kids that we are their neighbor – that cops are actually great people, and it is an honorable profession.”