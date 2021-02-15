Community spread grows in Sauk County but coronavirus stats still mostly positive

Sauk County’s testing has decreased by 28% in the last seven-day period compared to the previous seven days, Allen said. Two testing events were canceled due to weather last week, and this week two more will have shorter hours because of the cold: At Merrimac Fire & Rescue, testing will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday and at Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Wellspring location in Prairie du Sac, it will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday.

“We recognize that a lot of this is due to two of our community testing sites being closed due to winter weather, but it is still concerning to us that the testing numbers are decreasing, especially when we look at our community spread,” Allen said. “... That is telling us that there is cases out there that we don’t know about, that are not isolating, that are spreading COVID,” likely without knowing it, because the virus can be spread before a person experiences symptoms, and some cases never develop symptoms.