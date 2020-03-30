Community spread of COVID-19 in Dodge County confirmed

Dodge County Public Health Unit announced today that community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in Dodge County.
This means that there are people who have tested positive who have no exposures to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread. Dodge County will no longer be sharing daily updates on the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the fact that community spread has been identified.
“There are likely more cases in the county than we are able to confirm with a lab test,” said Abby Sauer, Public Health Officer, “There is simply not enough testing capacity to test everyone.”
Updated numbers of positive cases per county can be found on the Department of Health Services dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks, this is updated daily at 2 p.m. Dodge County Public Health asks residents to move away from focusing on positive cases. Residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community.
“Since we are experiencing community spread, we expect every county resident to do their part in complying with the Safer At Home Order," Sauer said. “If you do leave home, assume that you may come into contact with COVID-19.”
Physical separation is a key strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. Dodge County Public Health wants to remind everyone that they should follow simple steps to protect themselves and their families:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Stay at home.
- Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.
- Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.
- Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.
- Make essential trips no more than once a week.
- Stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible.
For general questions, call the Dodge County COVID-19 Hotline: 920-386-4304. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website: cdc.gov/coronavirus or the DHS website: dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19 For the latest information about COVID-19 in Dodge County, visit the Dodge County website or the ‘Dodge County Public Health’ Facebook page.
