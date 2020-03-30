Community spread of COVID-19 in Dodge County confirmed

Dodge County Public Health Unit announced Monday that community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in Dodge County.

This means there are people who have tested positive who have no exposures to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread. Dodge County will no longer share daily updates on the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the fact that community spread has been identified.

“There are likely more cases in the county than we are able to confirm with a lab test,” said Abby Sauer, Public Health Officer. “There is simply not enough testing capacity to test everyone.”

Updated numbers of positive cases per county can be found on the Department of Health Services dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks, this is updated daily at 2 p.m. Dodge County Public Health asks residents to move away from focusing on positive cases. Residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community.

“Since we are experiencing community spread, we expect every county resident to do their part in complying with the Safer At Home Order,” Sauer said. “If you do leave home, assume that you may come into contact with COVID-19.”