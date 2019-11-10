FOX LAKE -- If someone hadn’t blocked Jean Mierow’s escape route at the Fox Lake Fire Department, Thursday's ceremony would have ended before it started.
She was blocked, however, and members of the fire department and EMS, friends, family and visiting officials had a chance to say thank you to the 25-year-plus EMT, who is also much beloved in the community that she serves and calls home.
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health, a program in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, presented Mierow with an award recognizing her contributions as a lead-up to Rural Health Day on Nov. 21.
According to presenter Kevin Jacobson, “Mierow receive the Outstanding Contribution to Rural Health Award in recognition of more than 25 years of service as an Emergency Medical Technician and leader in the Fox Lake agency. During her tenure, she has made a practice of following up with patients after they return home from the hospital and assists families in the community to keep their loved ones at home, volunteering to assist with end of life care. She has run the refreshment stand for the agency’s annual fundraiser and often covers the cost of the meat. An accomplished seamstress, Mierow uses her skills to repair fire department equipment on her own time, and creates and makes EMS bags for the agency."
“We read all the nominations and our vote was unanimous,” he said. “There was no question about whether Jean was the most deserving.”
Mierow was nominated by Richard Geiger, a former colleague at Fox Lake Fire/EMS.
“Currently at 76 years of age Jean continues to be an EMS leader responding to more incidents and covering more EMS service hours than anyone else on the department," Geiger wrote. "Jean Mierow served first as an EMT, then as an EMS lieutenant. During her more than 25 years of service she made it commonplace to check on her neighbors and follow up with them after they returned from the hospital. Jean has frequently assisted members of her community suffering from chronic illness to help them avoid the need to call an ambulance. Long before hospice had a name, Jean assisted families in the community to keep their loved ones at home volunteering to assist with end of life care. She began doing this after her own husband suffering from terminal illness wanted to return home and not pass away in the hospital.”
He continued, “Jean has one more quality, humility. I am sure I will get chewed out for submitting this application because she believes that people who are just doing the right thing don’t do it for the praise they receive, they do it because it is the right thing to do.”
Fellow EMT and training officer Jenny Quirk shared high praise as well.
“She has empathy,” said Quirk. “She puts herself in everybody’s shoes when she takes care of them. She looks at them and knows they’re scared, they’re hurt, they’re embarrassed. She asks how she can make them feel better. It’s amazing how much better a person feels when they feel that somebody really cares about them.”
Members of the group attending the ceremony, including Mayor Tom Bednarek and members of the city council, shared personal memories of serving with her or receiving care during an emergency. Their stories mirrored each other, citing her empathy, concern and skills.
A commendation from the state legislature was presented by Wisconsin Senator representing the 14th District Luther Olson.
“Our state and our country would be in really bad shape were it not for people like you,” he said. “Thank you very much.”
Mierow’s response to all that praise was characteristically understated.
“I enjoy helping everybody,” she said. “That’s all I can say.”
