Community support has helped Columbus Country Club

There has been one silver lining on the business side of things at Columbus Country Club, a 9-hole golf course, when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued his Safer at Home order mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People in Columbus want to support local businesses, which is why Ryan Duffy, the president of the club’s board of directors, believe they’ve had success with the take-out and delivery aspect of the bar and restaurant.
“We’ve been able to operate with the carry out and delivery,” Duffy said. “It’s gone on well comparatively to what we may have expected. But at the same time, opening up our restaurant that’s been around for a long time, turning it into a carry-out delivery was a little bit of a challenge. Overall, our staff met what we had hoped for.
“We’ve done well with it and I think it’s opened us up to a new clientele that maybe didn’t know we existed at one point.”
The community support has become apparent ever since as Wisconsin residents saw Evers later extend the order to May 26, but lessened the restrictions and allowed golf courses to open their courses to the public and later allowed one cart per person. However, the order was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13.
Duffy said things have gone “pretty well” since opening up shop and allowing golfer in. However, the restaurant and bar area still isn’t opened to the public and they still do the take-out and delivery.
“A lot of times we are competing against 18-hole courses,” Duffy said. “It can be a little bit of a challenge, but overall the ability to be open and have golfers come through and enjoy the course is the backbone of what we do. There are a lot of bars and restaurants in town, but not a lot of them have a golf course attached, which we hope is a perk to our customers.”
Duffy has liked what he’s seen in attendance for the golf course as well.
“We’ve seen some new faces that may not have been familiar with us and may have picked up on us because of the delivery and carry-out of the Friday Night Fish Fries,” Duffy said. “Overall, we had some good numbers show up, especially on the nice days. I think people want to get out and be outside and get some exercise. That was probably one of the perks of not having carts there for a couple of days. People just wanted to get out and walk.
“There’s nothing better to get some exercise than carry their bag and walk nine or 18 holes.”
Duffy does believe the club took a hit due to pandemic. He said the weather has been good for the most part and had they club been allowed to open up shop in late-March or early April, there could’ve been some big revenue.
“Columbus is a little bit of a low-lying area to the extent that we tend to flood quite often,” he said. “Specific to the country club itself, there is a creek that runs right through it and it takes on a lot of water. I can’t say we lost a dramatic number of golfing days. There are some years where we may not have golf days until late April, which would coincide with to the day when we were actually able to open up and allow some golf. At the same time, this year was a nice year. This was a nice spring and up until now we’ve been fairly dry. I think had we been able to open this year it would’ve been a nice boost from what we normally expect in a spring-time opening.”
The club is keeping a limit on how many people are inside the clubhouse at a time, only allowing golfers to come to the bar area for refreshments.
Having the delivery and take-out service was valuable because at times Duffy said the club saw patrons order as much food as a regular business day with the bar opened.
Duffy said the plan is to keep the delivery and take-out services because of how important it’s become.
“As soon as we feel we can open up our restaurant with safe practices and all that good stuff, we’ll open up the restaurant and let people dine in the restaurant,” Duffy said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
