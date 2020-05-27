Community support has helped Columbus Country Club

“A lot of times we are competing against 18-hole courses,” Duffy said. “It can be a little bit of a challenge, but overall the ability to be open and have golfers come through and enjoy the course is the backbone of what we do. There are a lot of bars and restaurants in town, but not a lot of them have a golf course attached, which we hope is a perk to our customers.”

Duffy has liked what he’s seen in attendance for the golf course as well.

“We’ve seen some new faces that may not have been familiar with us and may have picked up on us because of the delivery and carry-out of the Friday Night Fish Fries,” Duffy said. “Overall, we had some good numbers show up, especially on the nice days. I think people want to get out and be outside and get some exercise. That was probably one of the perks of not having carts there for a couple of days. People just wanted to get out and walk.

“There’s nothing better to get some exercise than carry their bag and walk nine or 18 holes.”

Duffy does believe the club took a hit due to pandemic. He said the weather has been good for the most part and had they club been allowed to open up shop in late-March or early April, there could’ve been some big revenue.