Community support inspires Portage house fire victim

“The kids are doing OK. They’re pretty resilient.”

For now, the family prefers gift cards or monetary donations since it will take a while for them to know what furniture or appliances they would need for a new home, Bortz said. If the community does donate material goods prior to that, however, St. Vincent de Paul is providing space for Bortz to store them.

“The first thing I do (for fire victims) is contact the Red Cross and then they give the family my contact information,” St. Vincent de Paul Manager Tricia Pionke said of helping Bortz and other local fire victims including Kassandra Swensen when her Portage house burned down in December. “These families are starting over and we want to help them in whatever ways we can.”

Kelly Ostrand, the branch manager of Portage Summit Credit Union, said visitors to the credit union may donate directly to an account set up for the family, utilize the donation box or the 24/7 night drop outside at 110 Henry Drive. The account name is “Bortz Family Fundraiser.”

“I think it’s just very important for Summit to be involved and supportive of the communities we reside in,” Ostrand said. “That’s the first thing we do is look to help (families) out in any way we can.”