Community support inspires Portage house fire victim

Business and community leaders are stepping up for a father and his two young children who lost their home to a fire Wednesday in Portage.
Portage Summit Credit Union, St. Vincent de Paul of Portage, Grande Cheese Company (Wyocena) and La Tolteca Mexican restaurant each set up donation boxes for Gunnar Bortz, a 29-year-old cheesemaker at Grande Cheese.
Friends of Bortz also set up a Go Fund Me page for the family, which can be found by searching “Portage House Fire” on the website. As of Monday, they had raised almost $3,000 of a $10,000 goal.
“It was as close to a nightmare as you can possibly get,” Bortz said of the fire at 940 W. Wisconsin St.
Bortz and his two children -- daughter, Makenna, 5, and son, Ezra, 4 -- were watching the TV program “My Little Pony” upstairs in their two-story home when Bortz smelled smoke. Downstairs, Bortz could see clothing and bathroom curtains on fire and immediately “relied on basic instincts and adrenaline” to get the children out.
“Everything was fast,” Bortz said of the fire and his actions which included telling Makenna to drop to the floor and cover her head while he carried the younger and more frightened Ezra out of the home first. Upon his re-entry in mere seconds, the smoke had intensified, eliminating all visibility and making the air unbreathable.
Bortz brought his daughter to safety and then re-entered the home a second time for the family’s pit bull mix named Dozer. Bortz couldn’t get Dozer out of the home, but the dog found its own way out and was retrieved by emergency workers later that morning.
“Everybody is safe and I couldn’t care less about the material loss,” said Bortz, who had served as a heavy transportation operator and sergeant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 2009 to 2015. “My main focus was on getting the kids out and the dog. They’re all I needed and all I really cared about.”
At some point during evacuations Bortz broke his foot, which he only learned about during his evaluation for smoke inhalation at Divine Savior hospital. He's in a protective boot for the next few weeks.
“I really didn’t feel it until they told me,” he said.
Bortz and the children are staying with family and uncertain of their next steps. They had lived in the home since 2016 and Bortz isn’t ruling out a complete rebuild of the home, which he owns. He’s waiting to see what insurance will cover and the Portage Fire Department is still investigating the fire to determine the cause.
“I’m just going day by day and rolling with the punches,” he said. “I just want to figure out what to do right now and then we’ll figure out what to do tomorrow.”
“The kids are doing OK. They’re pretty resilient.”
For now, the family prefers gift cards or monetary donations since it will take a while for them to know what furniture or appliances they would need for a new home, Bortz said. If the community does donate material goods prior to that, however, St. Vincent de Paul is providing space for Bortz to store them.
“The first thing I do (for fire victims) is contact the Red Cross and then they give the family my contact information,” St. Vincent de Paul Manager Tricia Pionke said of helping Bortz and other local fire victims including Kassandra Swensen when her Portage house burned down in December. “These families are starting over and we want to help them in whatever ways we can.”
Kelly Ostrand, the branch manager of Portage Summit Credit Union, said visitors to the credit union may donate directly to an account set up for the family, utilize the donation box or the 24/7 night drop outside at 110 Henry Drive. The account name is “Bortz Family Fundraiser.”
“I think it’s just very important for Summit to be involved and supportive of the communities we reside in,” Ostrand said. “That’s the first thing we do is look to help (families) out in any way we can.”
The owner of La Tolteca Mexican restaurant Alonso Aranda donated a portion of restaurant sales Saturday to the Bortz family and expects to do it again on another weekend later this month. Aranda has known Bortz for about seven years and lives just a couple of blocks away, he said.
“I know how much heart and effort you put into a house and that’s a tough position for someone with two kids, especially in the winter,” Aranda said. “We want to help him get into a home sooner, the sooner the better.”
Bortz appreciates the outpouring of support from the community, he said.
“I honestly didn’t expect so many people to call me and reach out. It’s super awesome."
“It definitely changes my perspective," Bortz said. "I have a much better sense and appreciation of community now. Before this, it seemed like we all live our own lives individually. After this incident and just seeing everybody coming together, it makes me want to be a part of the community more and help others.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.