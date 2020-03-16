Community supports Dodge County Humane Society after it shelters 22 dogs

JUNEAU – Over 200 volunteers came together Saturday to drop off supplies and assist in the care for the dogs in the shelter after the shelter took in 22 dogs from a residence in the village of Lomira.

Dodge County Humane Society executive director Kensie Drinkwine said the humane society had been aware of the home where the dogs were being kept in cages in the garage and outside a home in the village of Lomira. She said she contacted law enforcement and the village about concerns over the dogs’ health.

“From my understanding, the woman who had the dogs was identifying herself as a rescue organization,” Drinkwine said. “Sometimes people have good intentions, but they get out of control.”

Peter Doman, village of Lomira trustee, contacted Drinkwine after trying other shelter and rescue organizations, but they were told that they were not taking in any animals at that time due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Once we got a hold of Dodge County everything happened very quickly,” Doman said. “After making contact within two hours they had a plan and were evacuating the dogs.”

It is what they do, Drinkwine said, but she had some concerns at first.