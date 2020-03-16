Community supports Dodge County Humane Society after it shelters 22 dogs

JUNEAU – Over 200 volunteers came together Saturday to drop off supplies and assist in the care for the dogs in the shelter after the shelter took in 22 dogs from a residence in the village of Lomira.
Dodge County Humane Society executive director Kensie Drinkwine said the humane society had been aware of the home where the dogs were being kept in cages in the garage and outside a home in the village of Lomira. She said she contacted law enforcement and the village about concerns over the dogs’ health.
“From my understanding, the woman who had the dogs was identifying herself as a rescue organization,” Drinkwine said. “Sometimes people have good intentions, but they get out of control.”
Peter Doman, village of Lomira trustee, contacted Drinkwine after trying other shelter and rescue organizations, but they were told that they were not taking in any animals at that time due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Once we got a hold of Dodge County everything happened very quickly,” Doman said. “After making contact within two hours they had a plan and were evacuating the dogs.”
It is what they do, Drinkwine said, but she had some concerns at first.
“There is always the moment you think can we do this?” Drinkwine said. “We already had several dogs here.”
Drinkwine said the dogs were not in the worst shape, but they needed vaccinations and to be cleaned along with some having skin infections.
Staff assembled Friday night to start caring for the dogs. Dr. Jeff Hookstead from Marshview Medical Center in Randolph came to help.
“The staff was here before I got here with the dogs in that van,” Drinkwine said.
The shelter recently fund-raised for the van, and Drinkwine said she does not know how they would have done the rescue without it.
On Friday night the the dogs were vaccinated, given flea and tick treatments, microchipped them and dewormed, Drinkwine said.
“Animal sheltering is hard,” Drinkwine said. “It is a never-ending, incredible amount of work. Everyone involved has a 365 day schedule. However the people are so dedicated it makes it worth it.”
Professional groomers have offered to come in for the dogs as well, Drinkwine said.
The shelter started Saturday with 43 dogs and five cats, and Drinkwine posted to social media asking for help.
“The 42 dogs who could be walked got walked today,” Drinkwine said Saturday. “The volunteers bathed all the dogs that came in as well, and we got 10 carts full of donations.”
The dogs themselves won’t be able to start going to their forever homes until next week, but there are already applications for their adoptions. Drinkwine said Saturday that a dozen dogs were already spoken for.
In addition, some of the dogs already at the shelter went home Saturday. Julie Leitener brought some supplies and walked out with one of the puppies.
“We have been looking at their website,” Leitener said. “This is one of the ones that we had been looking at.”
Doman said he is working at revising an animal ordinance in the village of Lomira to keep similar situations from happening in the future as well as helping stray and lost animals.
The dogs are estimate to be young adults. If they are all adults the adoption fee for each is $250 plus tax. Each were spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.