Community works together for changes on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam

“We do have open communication with the manager and owner,” Kreuziger said.

And the sense of community has grown with help from Habitat for Humanity.

Laura Beth Goral, is the manager for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St., and the adult leader of the playground group at the store. Goral said she knows of at least 65 children who utilize the playground that live nearby including some who live in he Lakecrest Apartments.

The playground was created in the parking lot of the ReStore in the summer of 2018 because there was no public place for children on Madison Street and the surrounding area to play. Interest in the program has increased and children outside of Beaver Dam have also joined the playground group.

Goral said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they have provided at home art kits to families since there is less gathering. There has been some activities including giving out masks and tutorials on using the masks. At Christmas, take and back gingerbread people and ornaments were distributed.

Before the pandemic, the supervised playground group met two times a month with activities outside during nice weather and inside during colder months.