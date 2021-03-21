Community works together for changes on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam

The families on Lakecrest Drive have done more to mimic the actions of a phoenix coming out of the ashes than many might know.
Over the last few years, police and aparment management have worked together to make the one-block area safer for the residents who live there and the residents have a growing sense of community.
Lakecrest Drive houses several apartment buildings that both serve senior citizens and families with children. Response to a recent fire is an example of how the neighborhood is coming together.
An unattended candle caused a fire at 108 Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam Jan. 28 that led to 15 families being displaced from the two-story, 16-unit apartment building. No one was injured thanks in part of residents helping each other.
“One man ran in and got a bunch of people out of there,” Da’shawn Jefferson said, who lives across the street from the building. “Out of nowhere, there were kids without shoes, coats or hats on.”
Jefferson said some people tried to re-enter the burning building to get possessions but neighbors stopped them. People who were trying to save their cars were asked not to park in front of the building to make way for the trucks.
After the Beaver Dam Fire Department, and other agencies, showed up, the displaced residents went into other apartment buildings to warm up.
Several families have since moved back in and some were moved to other apartments in the Lakeshore Complex, which is owned by KGS Properties in Milwaukee.
It was the third fire in the last four years to occur in the Lakeshore Apartments which has led to some speculation on social media.
Jefferson said it was disheartening to see people jump to conclusions about the cause of the fire and the people who live in the buildings.
Jefferson is a single father and shares custody of his 3-year-old son. He moved from Horicon to the Lakecrest Drive area in Beaver Dam both to take care of his mother and to be closer to his job as a residential aide at Beaver Dam Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Jefferson said domestic violence, fights and drugs have been known in the area and people speed down the street making it difficult for children. But he said the Beaver Dam Police Department has been helpful in changing behaviors.
“We don’t have a lot of issues, but we have issued citations in the past to the owner and manager for the problems," Police Chief John Kreuziger said. “They have made some improvements and evicted people. We spend less patrol because we have less problems currently.”
Kreuziger said there are fewer issues with drugs than in the past.
“We do have open communication with the manager and owner,” Kreuziger said.
And the sense of community has grown with help from Habitat for Humanity.
Laura Beth Goral, is the manager for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St., and the adult leader of the playground group at the store. Goral said she knows of at least 65 children who utilize the playground that live nearby including some who live in he Lakecrest Apartments.
The playground was created in the parking lot of the ReStore in the summer of 2018 because there was no public place for children on Madison Street and the surrounding area to play. Interest in the program has increased and children outside of Beaver Dam have also joined the playground group.
Goral said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they have provided at home art kits to families since there is less gathering. There has been some activities including giving out masks and tutorials on using the masks. At Christmas, take and back gingerbread people and ornaments were distributed.
Before the pandemic, the supervised playground group met two times a month with activities outside during nice weather and inside during colder months.
The Playground also provides a little free pantry with food items including a refrigerator that is outside. Winter wear is available for those in need and Goral said she had friends who helped to provide items for three families who use the playground and lost everything and was displaced by the most recent fire at Lakecrest Drive.
There are goals to add classes such as parenting support and job training, Goral said. And she said it would be nice to have a separate playground space near the store.
“We offer connection and a community and a place for the community to help those in need and help for those in need,” Goral said.