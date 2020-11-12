Concept for South Spring Street reconstruction released

Another section of Spring Street in Beaver Dam is expected to receive a major makeover.

The city of Beaver Dam released a concept plan drafted by MSA for the reconstruction of South Spring Street from East Mill Street to Park Avenue, downtown.

The construction project will include addressing aging infrastructure below the pavement, some of the oldest in the city. The Common Council set aside $710,000 in general borrowing in 2021 for the project, and the city received a $500,000 grant from the state to help cover the project as well, which calls for additional improvements like a second bridge across the river near the Watermark as part of a focus on alternative transportation. The street was reconstructed south of Mill Street this year.

The concept plan for the project calls for a pedestrian focus in an area with growing business presence, including wider sidewalks and areas for outdoor seating, raised crosswalks to slow traffic and spots for landscaping features. The concept for the street would reduce the focus on vehicle traffic, including trucks. It would keep the same number of parking spaces currently available.

