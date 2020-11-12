Concept for South Spring Street reconstruction released

Another section of Spring Street in Beaver Dam is expected to receive a major makeover.
The city of Beaver Dam released a concept plan drafted by MSA for the reconstruction of South Spring Street from East Mill Street to Park Avenue, downtown.
The construction project will include addressing aging infrastructure below the pavement, some of the oldest in the city. The Common Council set aside $710,000 in general borrowing in 2021 for the project, and the city received a $500,000 grant from the state to help cover the project as well, which calls for additional improvements like a second bridge across the river near the Watermark as part of a focus on alternative transportation. The street was reconstructed south of Mill Street this year.
The concept plan for the project calls for a pedestrian focus in an area with growing business presence, including wider sidewalks and areas for outdoor seating, raised crosswalks to slow traffic and spots for landscaping features. The concept for the street would reduce the focus on vehicle traffic, including trucks. It would keep the same number of parking spaces currently available.
Ruth Metz, owner of Ooga Brewing Company, one of the businesses along the project route, said the project will be a nice addition to the community. She said the construction will present some challenges to the business in the short term, but will be good for the area in the long term.
"I’m excited to see some updates, being pedestrian-focused and slowing down traffic," she said.
In light of low interest rates and the city's financial position, the Common Council approved over $4 million in borrowing in 2021 to cover roads projects around the city, including reconstructing West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, fixing up East Davis Street from South Spring Street to South University Avenue, addressing South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Henry Street, and over $1 million to seal coat or mill and repave various streets around Beaver Dam.
Further details about bids and special assessments are to come.
