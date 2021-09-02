Concerts at the Portage wrap up

Wednesday nights throughout the summer at the VFW Post 1707 on West Collins Street are reserved for live music, food and good times.

Concerts at the Portage has been at the VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins Street, since 2013. This year was seen by the VFW as very successful with the last concert Aug. 31 and then a special concert Wednesday Sept. 1 featuring Dan Robson and Cassidy Lund.

Dave DuVall, of VFW Post 1707, said the summer series is beneficial to the community and the VFW. DuVall runs the 50/50 raffle, which continues to grow every week.

“On a night like this, where there is a great turnout, and is just so nice outside it really is the best,” DuVall said. “This event is one of the best things for the VFW and it is really great for the community.”

Every Wednesday at 6:30 from June to August, the free live music is the main attraction at Concerts at the Portage, but there is also food to be had at the event.