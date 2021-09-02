Concerts at the Portage wrap up

Wednesday nights throughout the summer at the VFW Post 1707 on West Collins Street are reserved for live music, food and good times.
Concerts at the Portage has been at the VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins Street, since 2013. This year was seen by the VFW as very successful with the last concert Aug. 31 and then a special concert Wednesday Sept. 1 featuring Dan Robson and Cassidy Lund.
Dave DuVall, of VFW Post 1707, said the summer series is beneficial to the community and the VFW. DuVall runs the 50/50 raffle, which continues to grow every week.
“On a night like this, where there is a great turnout, and is just so nice outside it really is the best,” DuVall said. “This event is one of the best things for the VFW and it is really great for the community.”
Every Wednesday at 6:30 from June to August, the free live music is the main attraction at Concerts at the Portage, but there is also food to be had at the event.
“Each week, the VFW sells brats and ice cold root beer,” DuVall said. “Then we invite a local non-profit group selling desserts and other sweet treats, like tonight we have the skate park selling all kinds of goodies.”
The Portage Family Skate Park was selling desserts last week. Skate Park President Kyle Little was helping sell desserts Aug. 31. He said the event has helped the group get about $10,000 closer to the goal of Phase III of the skate park project.
“There’s a great atmosphere here. It’s great to see people out at the VFW tonight,” Little said. “It’s a really good partnership for the VFW teaming up with the skate park.”
On Aug. 31, The Swing Crew was the band. They played a variety of songs from Elvis Presley’s “Let’s Rock” to Johnny Cash hit “I’ve Been Everywhere.” The Swing Crew adds local flavor to the Cash song by replacing the lyrics with local Wisconsin cities, villages and towns.
“Thanks, that’s always a crowd favorite,” Dennis Reifsteck of The Swing Crew said. The Swing Crew is just one of the bands to play in the concert series this year. Other groups including the Portage High School Jazz band, Rock Revival Band and Whiskey Belles.
Desserts and refreshments were sold by non-profit groups like the Columbia County Farm Bureau, Portage Kiwanis and Silver Lake Special Olympics.
When Robson and Lund played, VFW volunteers were selling sloppy joes.
“A lot of this happens because of volunteers,” DuVall said. “It’s all thanks to volunteers, oh and Carmen.”
Carmen Griffith is in charge of Concert at the Portage. She is the assistant director of the Columbia County Economic Development Center, the main sponsor of Concerts at the Portage.
“She’s the straw that stirs the drink. Without her none of this would be happening. It wouldn’t be possible,” DuVall said.
Griffith said in an interview the event started back in 2009 and moved to the VFW Hall in 2013.
“We didn’t have a place to hold the event,” Griffith said. “We got in touch with the VFW and it’s been a wonderful relationship since.”
DuVall said they first parked a trailer behind the VFW Hall in 2013.
“And we’ve been doing it like that ever since,” DuVall said. “We’ll be back next year and hopefully with a lot more nice nights like this.”