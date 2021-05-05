Conditional use permit approved for Mauston School District referendum project

Mauston’s school referendum project is moving closer to the start of construction as the city granted a conditional use permit to the district.

Representatives from the district, Plunkett Raysich Architects and Rettler Corporation attended a Mauston Common Council meeting April 27 to answer questions ahead of a vote on the permit.

“With the referendum there’s some major developments going on at the school district property,” said Mauston Zoning Administrator Tony Goodman. “The new CUP is more specific to the building of the new school and the development of the athletic facilities that are there now.”

The district’s presentation focused on several design changes to the layout of the district campus. According to Ross Rettler of Rettler Corporation, a civil engineering firm, the changes will allow for a safer drop off and parking situation, expanded athletic facilities, and increased and more efficient storm water detention.

