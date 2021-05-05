Conditional use permit approved for Mauston School District referendum project

Mauston’s school referendum project is moving closer to the start of construction as the city granted a conditional use permit to the district.
Representatives from the district, Plunkett Raysich Architects and Rettler Corporation attended a Mauston Common Council meeting April 27 to answer questions ahead of a vote on the permit.
“With the referendum there’s some major developments going on at the school district property,” said Mauston Zoning Administrator Tony Goodman. “The new CUP is more specific to the building of the new school and the development of the athletic facilities that are there now.”
The district’s presentation focused on several design changes to the layout of the district campus. According to Ross Rettler of Rettler Corporation, a civil engineering firm, the changes will allow for a safer drop off and parking situation, expanded athletic facilities, and increased and more efficient storm water detention.
Parking for the high school after the completion of the project will function the same as it does currently, with the majority of changes affecting the drop off routes and parking for the elementary school. A lot in between the high school parking lot and Olson Middle School will be converted into a staff lot, with a drop-off loop for busses to drop off at the high school, middle school, Grayside Elementary and the new elementary going around the staff lot. An entrance off Highway G that wraps around the back of the high school and to a loop in between the new elementary school and Grayside will be installed for elementary drop-off.
“It’s a big part for safety, a separate bus drop-off and parents (drop-off),” Rettler said.
Two additional parking lots for staff and athletics will be installed to the south of the high school.
Current plans for athletics involve installing two new baseball fields at the far southern end of the campus, with one field for junior varsity on the west and a varsity field on the east. The district plans to install three soccer fields in the grassy area adjacent to Highway G and south of the high school, with the furthest east of the four fields featuring additional drainage and irrigation. Additional plans are in place for improving the shotput and discus area for track and field events.
Because the district plans to install several new hard, impervious surfaces with the construction of the new elementary school, additions to the high school and Grayside Elementary and the construction of new parking and drop-off lots, the district is planning to add new storm water retention basins.
A basin will be installed to the south of the new elementary school aimed at collecting water from the drop-off loop for parents and the school. The current basin south of the high school will be expanded for additional collection, with basins on both sides of the entry driveway going into the elementary loop.
