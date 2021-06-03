Conservation the key topic of 2 events at Schoepp Farms in Lodi

LODI -- Those interested in the future of farming and conservation have an opportunity at Schoepp Farms in Lodi on June 19.
The family farm is hosting back-to-back events that showcase the dairy industry beginning with the 43rd Columbia County MOO-Day Brunch, followed by a Conservation Day by the Lake.
“Dairy is such a huge part of the economy in the state of Wisconsin and you have to keep promoting it to keep it here,” said Ron Schoepp, who leads the business alongside his wife, parents and children. “You see farms disappearing for multiple reasons but mostly for financial reasons, and that’s the biggest reason to (promote dairy).”
The Schoepp family farms about 500 acres of row crop including corn and soybeans and, for more than two decades, it has raised dairy heifers for Enge’s Meadowood Farm Inc. in Lodi. Schoepp Farms is a third-generation family farm that has operated at its current location near Lake Wisconsin since 1949.
Ron’s dad, Dave Schoepp, 85, still plants and harvests almost every acre on the farm, while Ron’s mom, Nancy Schoepp, 81, still tends to her large garden and feeds everyone who’s at the farm for the day, Ron Schoepp said.
Schoepp Farms operates differently from many others in the industry including through the use of cover crops, which are planted to cover the soil rather than for being harvested, and rotational grazing for the heifers, which results in better manure distribution and also helps the soil.
MOO-Day is the main event with organizers expecting more than 1,300 attendees, coordinator Debi Stiemke said. The brunch was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attendees of this year’s brunch will be spaced 6 feet apart at picnic tables and masks will be optional.
The event features various educational displays, entertainment, antique tractors and a pedal tractor pull. Soil pits will show the many different soil layers that exist including those used by worms and plant roots, as well as layers dating back to the era when the glaciers melted, which the Schoepps discovered on their land in 2019.
Conservation Day by the Lake will feature keynote speaker Rick Clark, a 5th generation farmer who is also using no-till and cover crops on his 7,000-acre farm in Warren County, Indiana. Attendees will learn about Clark’s own approach to improve soil health and increase farm profitability. The event will include break-out sessions in planting green/roller crimper, low disturbance manure injector, soil pit and rainfall simulator and grazing cover crops.
“We want to educate and show the public where their food really comes from,” said Steimke, who hosted the MOO-Day Brunch with her husband, George Steimke, at their dairy farm in Arlington in 1996. The Steimkes, who have since retired from farming, have been active for nearly 30 years with the Columbia County Dairy Promotion Committee that sponsors the annual event.
When the Steimkes would host early-childhood and kindergarten classes at their farm, they would ask the children if they knew where their milk came from.
“And they would always say, ‘Oh, from the grocery store,’” Steimke remembered with a laugh. “Then we’d tell them no, no, it comes from the animals. So I just think that too many generations have been off the farm, for too long. This is really about getting them out here to learn about the food, the land and how much some of this machinery costs. Even one piece of the property might cost as much as your house.”
Schoepp Farms has not suffered very much during the pandemic due to it being a smaller, family-run operation with only a handful of part-time employees, Ron Schoepp said. Reports of Wisconsin farms dumping milk did, created "a scare,” he said, but only for a short period of time.
“I think the industry has recovered fairly well and the government has fairly good programs that will help you with it,” Schoepp said of the pandemic. “It’s nice to see certain things getting back to normal, and for us to be able to hold this event.”
