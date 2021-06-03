Conservation the key topic of 2 events at Schoepp Farms in Lodi

If you go (2) What: Conservation Day by the Lake Where: Schoepp Farms, N2007 E. Harmon Road, Lodi When: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19 Cost: $20 includes catered dinner and program materials Info: 608-355-4842

“We want to educate and show the public where their food really comes from,” said Steimke, who hosted the MOO-Day Brunch with her husband, George Steimke, at their dairy farm in Arlington in 1996. The Steimkes, who have since retired from farming, have been active for nearly 30 years with the Columbia County Dairy Promotion Committee that sponsors the annual event.

When the Steimkes would host early-childhood and kindergarten classes at their farm, they would ask the children if they knew where their milk came from.

“And they would always say, ‘Oh, from the grocery store,’” Steimke remembered with a laugh. “Then we’d tell them no, no, it comes from the animals. So I just think that too many generations have been off the farm, for too long. This is really about getting them out here to learn about the food, the land and how much some of this machinery costs. Even one piece of the property might cost as much as your house.”