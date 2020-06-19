Conservative Congressional candidate Jessi Ebben looks to expand her base with Mauston meet-and-greet

“We should not have been meant to stay in our homes and limited with our freedoms of where we could go and when,” Ebben said.

While the roots of Ebben’s platform can be traced back to Bush-era Evangelical conservatism, with her commitment to the pro-life movement and gun rights, she also aligns herself with modern Trumpian firebrands. One of her military endorsements came from Wisconsin Air National Guard Sergeant Greg Cullen, who claimed that “radical leftists” are trying to keep Americans from going to church.

As a conservative millennial woman, this conflux of ideas reflects the shifting sands of the modern Republican party, a quality that reflects her path to this race. Ebben grew up the daughter of two left-leaning teachers, and didn’t reach her conservative mindset until she was in college.

According to Ebben, one of the roots of her rightward shift came from the passage of Act 10 in early 2011, one of the first major events in Scott Walker’s governorship. While many in Wisconsin decried the shift in power away from teacher’s unions, Ebben saw a conservative administration looking to balance the state budget.