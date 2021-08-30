Construction closes Highway 33 west of Baraboo

State Highway 33 between Highway 23 and US 12/County BD in Sauk County will be closed to through traffic starting today. Access will remain open to local properties. Alternate routes for through traffic are State Highway 23 and State Highway 136.
The 6-mile stretch of highway is undergoing pavement repairs and resurfacing. The project is expected to be completed Oct. 1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Aaron Holbrook
Capital Newspapers Regional Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today