Construction closes Highway 33 west of Baraboo
Road Closed sign 7-5-19
Pixabay Image

State Highway 33 between Highway 23 and US 12/County BD in Sauk County will be closed to through traffic starting today. Access will remain open to local properties. Alternate routes for through traffic are State Highway 23 and State Highway 136.

The 6-mile stretch of highway is undergoing pavement repairs and resurfacing. The project is expected to be completed Oct. 1.

