Construction moving forward on two new restaurants in Baraboo area

Construction of two new restaurants begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
Burger King and Arby’s are slated to be operating by the end of 2021.
“We are happy to be seeing development here in West Baraboo, particularly in that area of town,” said Village Clerk Owen Mergen. “I think it’ll be a good thing for the community and people seem to be really excited about it.”
In West Baraboo, the ground of a large parking lot in the 300 block of West Pine Street has been torn up and construction crews are working to establish a building there. In the city of Baraboo, the former Golden Buffet, 800 State Highway 136, has been demolished.
The former buffet building was purchased July 12 by Cave Enterprises Inc. of Chicago. According to Sauk County property records, Golden Bowl LLC of Reedsburg sold the 1.44-acre parcel for $870,000 to the company, which operates Burger King Restaurants throughout the Midwest.
According to plans for the construction project, it should be completed around mid-November, said Cave Enterprises representative Adrienne Stallman.
Plans submitted to the city Plan Commission in mid-May outline a more than 67,000 square-foot site. There will be a double drive-thru and an outdoor patio and playground area facing the entrance off of State Highway 136. A parking lot with 31 spaces will take up a portion of the north side of the site while the restaurant will be on the south side of the parcel. The business will create about 30 employees, half full-time and half part-time.
Navis Enterprises Inc. of Mauston approached the village of West Baraboo in May about constructing a restaurant in a portion of the parking lot near Slumberland Furniture.
Jamie Navis, project manager for the construction of Arby’s in West Baraboo, did not return calls seeking comment on the project.
Project plans lay out the more than 48,000 square-foot parcel into a proposed 2,579 square feet of building and a parking lot of roughly 65 spaces as well as landscaping. The building will be accessible from West Chestnut Street to the north of the parking lot.
Mergen said the village is currently considering a variance to allow an exception for the site to have parking spaces within a certain distance of a right-of-way. The village is also awaiting state approval on design plans before construction can start. He said initial plans called for completion of the building by the end of fall.
GALLERY: Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
112020-bara-news-apartments1
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
112020-bara-news-apartments2
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
112020-bara-news-apartments3
Rapid River Apartments project
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.