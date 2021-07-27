Construction moving forward on two new restaurants in Baraboo area

Construction of two new restaurants begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.

Burger King and Arby’s are slated to be operating by the end of 2021.

“We are happy to be seeing development here in West Baraboo, particularly in that area of town,” said Village Clerk Owen Mergen. “I think it’ll be a good thing for the community and people seem to be really excited about it.”

In West Baraboo, the ground of a large parking lot in the 300 block of West Pine Street has been torn up and construction crews are working to establish a building there. In the city of Baraboo, the former Golden Buffet, 800 State Highway 136, has been demolished.

The former buffet building was purchased July 12 by Cave Enterprises Inc. of Chicago. According to Sauk County property records, Golden Bowl LLC of Reedsburg sold the 1.44-acre parcel for $870,000 to the company, which operates Burger King Restaurants throughout the Midwest.

According to plans for the construction project, it should be completed around mid-November, said Cave Enterprises representative Adrienne Stallman.