Construction should begin soon on Prairie du Sac's 'Riverfront Park' project

Construction crews will likely soon begin working on the approximately $1 million park and parking lot rehabilitation project at the site of Prairie du Sac’s municipal parking lot along Water Street.
Plans for the park’s development have been in the works for about two years; but delays early on held back the project’s start date. Currently referred to as Riverfront Park, an official name has yet to be worked out, said Prairie du Sac Village Administrator Alan Wildman. When federal and state orders around COVID-19 hit, all non-essential meetings were temporarily placed on hold.
The park’s theme will emphasize the importance of the various forms of transportation prevalent along the Wisconsin River over the past century. With the Great Sauk State Trail covering the railroad theme, Wildman said the park will pay homage to the area’s former steamboat days.
“We are trying to include it in the amenities, like the playground equipment we will be installing,” Wildman said. “It will have a boat theme because of the river. We are working with the vendor to work in a steam ship with a smoke stack. I think it will be cool when it comes out.”
Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce Director Tywana German said the Great Sauk State Trail, in combination with the new park, will allow it to be a stopping point for visitors to experience downtown Prairie du Sac and enjoy time in the community before continuing on their ride.
The park part of the project will feature two deck areas, one where the current eagle viewing area sits, and another lower deck that stretches out as close to the water as regulations allow. The expanded eagle viewing area will feature a deck three times the size of the current viewing pad, and will have new viewing scopes – one which will be ADA accessible. It will also include a three-sided shelter to keep volunteers and bird watchers protected by the cold January temperatures during prime eagle-viewing time, as well as a couple of benches.
The park area will have pub-style tables, additional benches and a large green space that can be used as a small performance area for River Arts or for the library to hold events, with a variety of native plantings. Wildman said another shelter will be installed along the trail to get trail-users out of the sun or rain, and the current bike repair station will be relocated closer to the shelter. The old, crumbling retaining wall will also receive a facelift.
“The park in Prairie du Sac will continue to enhance the efforts that have been made to use the Wisconsin River as a backdrop for outdoor amenities,” German said. “With a performance stage, it will offer many groups the opportunity to bring the arts outdoors, while taking in incredible views.”
The park entrance will be through the newly-renovated municipal lot. The crux of the parking lot project will focus on pedestrian safety and better traffic flow. This will be attained by changing the lot’s one-way entrance and exit. Because pedestrians are highly populated in that area between the library, River Arts on the Water Gallery, the Bonham Theater and other downtown retail shops and restaurants, the plan is to have one larger combined entrance and exit, relocated to line up with the intersection. The lot itself will likely lose one parking space, but an additional two-to-three spaces will be gained along Water Street.
The park and parking lot are financed through a combination of funding methods, including:
$200,000 – Federal Recreational Trails program
$159,805—Wisconsin Stewardship Grant, Urban Rivers Program
$268,700 – TIF District funds
$10,000 – Ferry Bluff Eagle Council
$10,000 – Sauk County Community Development grant
$29,500 – Artwork value from Wisconsin River Bank
$5,000 – WPPI Energy; and
$550 – Sauk Prairie Community Club
Wildman said the remainder of the project is funded by borrowing general obligation funds.
“It was just over $1 million for the project,” Wildman said. “It’s been amazing how the state and federal government has really been looking into the Sauk Prairie area. “We’ve received funding for the trail, Sauk City’s Riverfront Park, and the village received funding from the federal government through the DNR toward the 67 acres of Culver Community Park.”
