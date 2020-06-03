Construction should begin soon on Prairie du Sac's 'Riverfront Park' project

The park part of the project will feature two deck areas, one where the current eagle viewing area sits, and another lower deck that stretches out as close to the water as regulations allow. The expanded eagle viewing area will feature a deck three times the size of the current viewing pad, and will have new viewing scopes – one which will be ADA accessible. It will also include a three-sided shelter to keep volunteers and bird watchers protected by the cold January temperatures during prime eagle-viewing time, as well as a couple of benches.

The park area will have pub-style tables, additional benches and a large green space that can be used as a small performance area for River Arts or for the library to hold events, with a variety of native plantings. Wildman said another shelter will be installed along the trail to get trail-users out of the sun or rain, and the current bike repair station will be relocated closer to the shelter. The old, crumbling retaining wall will also receive a facelift.

“The park in Prairie du Sac will continue to enhance the efforts that have been made to use the Wisconsin River as a backdrop for outdoor amenities,” German said. “With a performance stage, it will offer many groups the opportunity to bring the arts outdoors, while taking in incredible views.”