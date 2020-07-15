Construction underway on new Reedsburg High School fitness facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If everything stays on schedule, Reedsburg Area High School should have its new fitness facility built and ready to go before the end of 2020.

Construction of the new $3 million fitness facility at the high school began in mid-June. According to Reedsburg Area High School athletic director Bryan Yager, there have been no issues so far a month into the construction portion of the project.

“We’ve got about a month (of construction) under our belt and everything is going along as planned,” Yager said. “There have been no hiccups even though we had some torrential rain. Most of the groundwork and concrete footings are being laid right now.”

Yager said the current timeline, barring any setbacks, should see the fitness facility construction completed before Christmas of this year. Though so much of the world has been upended and things drastically altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it did not cause any delays for this particular project.

“It really didn’t affect the project because most of the early pandemic times were during the planning process with the architects and the bid packages with all the subcontractors and stuff,” Yager said. “So it didn’t really affect the actual construction timeline.”