Construction worker dies after being struck on Highway 151 near Columbus

COLUMBUS – A 29-year-old construction worker was pronounced dead Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the construction zone outside of Columbus on Highway 151.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 151 at Highway 73. A commercial vehicle owned and operated by Michel’s Construction struck the construction worker. The vehicle is described as a 2021 International Truck with a fixed crane.

The construction worker, who was employed by a private construction company, was located in the construction zone on Highway 151. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identification of the crash victim is being withheld while family is notified. The crash itself is still under investigation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Columbus Police, Columbus Fire Department, Life Star EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia Highway Department, and the Columbia Medical Examiner.

