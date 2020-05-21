You are the owner of this article.
Construction worker dies following injury at Horicon school
Construction continues

Construction crews continue working on the remodel of Horicon Junior/Senior High School amid the coronavirus pandemic in this March 24 photo. A construction worker died following injuries sustained at the site Wednesday.

A construction worker died following an injury on Horicon school grounds on Wednesday.

According to the Horicon Police Department, the agency was called to assist with emergency services at 7:31 a.m. at Horicon Junior-High School. A male construction worker was reported to have been struck in the head and face by falling debris. 

Horicon and Beaver Dam EMS helped transport the man from the scene and he was taken to an unnamed local hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

The name of the man who died is not being released pending notification of family. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration is investigating. The cause of death is pending and no foul play is suspected, according to the police department. 

The school is currently undergoing major renovations to create a consolidated campus for all grades.

