Contract awarded for Beaver Dam shoreline project

Stantec Consulting Services, Mequon, was chosen as the engineering service for the Cotton Mill Park shoreline project.

Beaver Dam City Council approved the contract to create the plans for the shoreline project during its meeting on Monday. Stantec was the second lowest bidder with a contract of $46,500 for the project.

Mayor Becky Glewen said that the area is popular for fishermen but is muddy and in need of updating.

Council member Jack Yuds questioned if the homeowners were asked about the updates and said he had spoken to some who had concerns.

“They would like security,” Yuds said. “Some have had some roses dug up, and they throw things on their property like dead fish, fishing line and lures. Most of these people have dogs.”

Council member Kara Nelson said that they are limited by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requirements, and it would be the engineering service that would have the answers about the project.

In addition, the council agreed to remove the traffic lights at the intersection of Mill and South Spring streets and replace them with a four-way stop. The city made a similar change several years ago at the intersection of Mill and South Center streets a block away.

